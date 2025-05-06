403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yemenia Airways Suspends Flights To Amman After Israeli Strike
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto on Tuesday said that Yemenia Airways had suspended its flights from Sanaa Airport to Amman for three days, Al Mamlaka TV reported pointed out that there were no other airlines that run flights from Sanaa Airport to Amman except for Yemenia Airways, which suspended its flights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, Israel announced that it had bombed Sanaa Airport and central power stations used by the Houthis in the capital, in retaliation for the attack on Ben Gurion Airport two days earlier, according to Al Mamlaka TV added that the Yemeni authorities will assess the condition of the airport and the damage caused by the strike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment