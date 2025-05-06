Nizar Haddad Appointed FAO Representative, Programme Director In The Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is proud to announce the appointment of Nizar Haddad as its Representative and Programme Director in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The appointment was confirmed by AbdulHakim Elwaer, FAO Assistant Director-General, Regional Representative for Near East and North Africa, who affirmed that Dr. Haddad's leadership will be instrumental in accelerating FAO's strategic agenda and reinforcing its mission for a more sustainable and food-secure world.

Dr. Haddad is widely regarded as one of the Arab region's foremost authorities in agricultural science and innovation. During his tenure as Director General of Jordanian National Agricultural Research Center (NARC), he was a transformative force driving the agricultural sector into a new era through pioneering innovation and digital integration. His flagship achievements include the launch of the e-NARC platform and the establishment of the National Seed Bank; two cornerstone initiatives that redefined research infrastructure and genetic resource preservation in the region.

In the private sector, Haddad held several key leadership roles, including Director of Innovation and Business Development at Fresh Del Monte and General Manager of Del Monte Agro-industries, as well as General Manager of De L'Ora Bio Company.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Haddad has received 12 national and international awards. Among the most notable are the King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein Medal of Excellence for NARC contributions to agricultural development and job creation, and the Distinguished Director General Award from the King Abdullah II Center for Excellence in the public sector.

Dr. Haddad is also a prominent contributor to the beekeeping sector, having founded and chaired the Jordanian Beekeepers Union. His efforts have empowered beekeepers across the region through structured training, capacity building, and institutional support. He has overseen major regional initiatives, such as the Agricultural Extension Revitalization Programme in Iraq and the Beekeeping Support Project in Yemen.

On the academic front, Haddad is a prolific scholar and thought leader. He is the author of 17 books and has published more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific papers. A he speaks Arabic English, Russian,

Haddad holds a Ph.D. in Zoology and General Agricultural Sciences from the Belgorod State Agricultural Academy in Russia. He also possesses master's degrees in Crop Science and Strategic Management, as well as a postgraduate diploma in National Resources' Management from the Royal Jordanian National Defense College.