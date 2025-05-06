Al Al-Bayt University Hosts Int'l Conference On AI, Legal Frameworks

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Al al-Bayt University on Tuesday convened the third international conference of its Faculty of Law under the theme“Artificial Intelligence: A Legal Vision Towards a Sustainable Future”.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, who inaugurated the event on behalf of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, stressed the importance of scientific cooperation in harnessing technology that now forms a core pillar of future development, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Namrouqa also highlighted the need for robust legal and legislative frameworks that keep pace with rapid AI advancements, noting the government's efforts to raise awareness and integrate AI initiatives across public institutions.

University President Osama Naseer said the conference reflects the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah and the directives of HRH Crown Prince Hussein to pursue future-oriented projects, including expanding the role of AI and enhancing the involvement of Jordanian universities in innovation. He also reiterated the university's commitment to building a digital future grounded in a solid legal foundation.

Conference Chair Samer Dallaleh said that the event stems from strategic efforts to embed AI into academic planning, requalify human capital in line with market demands, and cultivate an informed generation capable of contributing to theoretical and practical advancement.

Dean of the Faculty of Law at Egypt's Kafr El Sheikh University Maher Abu Khawat commended Jordan's leadership and Al al-Bayt University on behalf of the participating delegations. He also emphasised the significance of addressing the legal dimensions of artificial intelligence and ensuring accountability for potential harms.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of Parliament, judicial and constitutional officials, university leadership, tribal elders, and dignitaries from Mafraq Governorate. The event concluded with a short film introducing the university and its Faculty of Law.