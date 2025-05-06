Elton Norman Launches Dominion Consulting Group To Bring Elite Financial Strategy And Leadership To Growing Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dominion Consulting Group, a premier Fractional CFO Advisory firm, is proud to announce its official launch under the visionary leadership of its founder, Elton Norman, Sr. A decorated U.S. Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient, Norman brings over two decades of leadership, operational excellence, and financial expertise to business leaders seeking to scale sustainably and strategically.With more than 21 years of distinguished military service and over a decade in financial and organizational leadership, Elton Norman founded Dominion Consulting Group to fill a critical gap for small to mid-sized companies: access to high-level financial strategy without the cost of a full-time CFO. His firm provides customized, data-driven solutions in financial management, cost-reduction strategies, and executive advisory services that drive measurable results.Elton Norman holds multiple advanced degrees, including a Doctor of Business Administration with a specialization in Financial Management, as well as master's degrees in finance, business administration, human resource management, and criminal justice administration. His academic and practical expertise allows him to bridge financial strategy with organizational development-empowering teams and aligning operations with business goals.“Our mission at Dominion Consulting Group is simple,” says Norman.“We help organizations create financial clarity, optimize performance, and grow with confidence. I've seen firsthand what disciplined strategy and empowered leadership can accomplish-from the battlefield to the boardroom.”Elton Norman's approach is defined by a rare blend of integrity, analytical precision, and a deep commitment to excellence. He partners with CEOs, founders, and leadership teams to build resilient organizations capable of navigating uncertainty and thriving in competitive markets.For more information about Dominion Consulting Group and its services, visit .________________________________________About Dominion Consulting Group:Dominion Consulting Group is a Fractional CFO Advisory firm specializing in high-impact financial strategies for small to mid-sized businesses. Led by Elton Norman, Sr., the firm offers financial planning, performance optimization, cost reduction, and executive advisory services tailored to meet each client's unique goals.

