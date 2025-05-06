Phenixfin Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
| March 31,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets:
|Investments at fair value
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $149,358,044 and $143,179,354 respectively)
|$
|150,403,826
|$
|142,233,426
|Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,572,531 and $20,564,242, respectively)
|13,777,521
|14,750,785
|Controlled investments (amortized cost of $150,553,974 and $97,016,429, respectively)
|122,661,590
|70,931,647
|Total Investments at fair value
|286,842,937
|227,915,858
|Cash and cash equivalents
|8,689,461
|67,571,559
|Receivables:
|Interest receivable
|1,060,559
|1,313,598
|Other receivable
|16,640
|65,838
|Dividends receivable
|-
|23,468
|Deferred tax asset, net
|557,463
|887,099
|Other assets
|435,617
|1,066,323
|Deferred financing costs
|419,172
|760,680
|Receivable for investments sold
|2,328,555
|2,955,775
|Due from Affiliate
|257,852
|90,500
|Prepaid share repurchase
|101,115
|101,115
|Total Assets
|$
|300,709,371
|$
|302,751,813
|Liabilities:
|Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,326,546 and $1,510,815, respectively)
|$
|137,434,952
|$
|135,723,636
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,937,872
|5,570,150
|Interest and fees payable
|1,078,676
|768,043
|Other liabilities
|223,362
|294,063
|Due to Affiliate
|46,995
|88,148
|Total Liabilities
|141,721,857
|142,444,040
|Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)
|Net Assets:
|Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively
|2,020
|2,020
|Capital in excess of par value
|704,909,588
|704,909,588
|Total distributable earnings (loss)
|(545,924,094
|)
|(544,603,835
|)
|Total Net Assets
|158,987,514
|160,307,773
|Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|$
|300,709,371
|$
|302,751,813
|Net Asset Value Per Common Share
|$
|78.72
|$
|79.37
| PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
| For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest Income:
|Interest from investments
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
|Cash
|$
|2,957,380
|$
|1,950,898
|$
|5,950,065
|$
|4,633,041
|Payment in-kind
|263,784
|90,530
|618,465
|181,204
|Affiliated investments:
|Cash
|-
|276,484
|-
|732,176
|Controlled investments:
|Cash
|626,790
|294,028
|1,214,985
|580,266
|Payment in-kind
|-
|118,864
|-
|268,831
|Total interest income
|3,847,954
|2,730,804
|7,783,515
|6,395,518
|Dividend income
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|378,232
|669,359
|974,530
|1,797,891
|Affiliated investments
|111,736
|-
|254,231
|-
|Controlled investments
|1,580,616
|982,903
|2,979,966
|1,868,097
|Total dividend income
|2,070,584
|1,652,262
|4,208,727
|3,665,988
|Interest from cash and cash equivalents
|45,812
|199,266
|104,753
|240,374
|Fee income (see Note 9)
|29,673
|76,517
|40,737
|78,625
|Other income
|25,000
|-
|97,774
|22
|Total Investment Income
|6,019,023
|4,658,849
|12,235,506
|10,380,527
|Expenses:
|Interest and financing expenses
|2,578,963
|1,567,352
|5,124,774
|3,109,413
|Salaries and benefits
|1,185,054
|1,524,508
|2,213,671
|2,949,500
|Professional fees, net
|577,965
|343,150
|995,978
|700,704
|Directors fees
|204,000
|187,500
|408,000
|375,000
|Administrator expenses (see Note 6)
|112,829
|57,550
|197,184
|135,402
|Insurance expenses
|86,498
|96,694
|174,919
|194,450
|General and administrative expenses
|307,739
|310,776
|529,532
|635,837
|Total expenses
|5,053,048
|4,087,530
|9,644,058
|8,100,306
|Net Investment Income
|965,975
|571,319
|2,591,448
|2,280,221
|Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|Net realized gains (losses):
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|(1,065,013
|)
|200,754
|103,657
|430,558
|Affiliated investments
|-
|(1,991,456
|)
|-
|(1,991,456
|)
|Total net realized gains (losses)
|(1,065,013
|)
|(1,790,702
|)
|103,657
|(1,560,898
|)
|Net change in unrealized gains (losses):
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|1,183,172
|1,796,767
|1,991,710
|3,161,010
|Affiliated investments
|(92,367
|)
|2,282,655
|(981,553
|)
|4,713,918
|Controlled investments
|(1,558,264
|)
|2,512,263
|(1,807,602
|)
|1,311,890
|Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)
|(467,459
|)
|6,591,685
|(797,445
|)
|9,186,818
|Deferred tax benefit (expense), net
|(329,636
|)
|-
|(329,636
|)
|-
|Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|(1,862,108
|)
|4,800,983
|(1,023,424
|)
|7,625,920
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|$
|(896,133
|)
|$
|5,372,302
|$
|1,568,024
|$
|9,906,141
|Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|2.62
|$
|0.78
|$
|4.81
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)
|2,019,778
|2,048,622
|2,019,778
|2,060,723
