Phenixfin Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the“Company”), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.

Second quarter total investment income of $6.0 million; net investment income of $1.0 million

Net asset value (NAV) of $159 million, or $78.72 per share as of March 31, 2025

On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share paid on February 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025 Weighted average yield was 11.82% on debt and other income producing investments

“In light of the broader market volatility we are pleased with another solid quarter,” stated David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer.“Also, on April 17th we closed on an extension and successful upsize of our credit facility to April 17, 2030 and $100 million, respectively. In addition, expecting reduced overall interest expense savings with our facility funding costs declining to SOFR+250 from SOFR+290. This comes at a great time given the robust opportunity set we see in the current market environment.”

Selected Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:

Total investment income was $6.0 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.1 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $5.0 million and total net investment income was $1.0 million.

The Company recorded a net realized loss of $1.1 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.5 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $286.8 million and consisted of 36 portfolio companies.

The Company had certain investments in 2 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.4 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $8.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $79.6 million outstanding under the Credit Facility (prior to its upsizing).

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

