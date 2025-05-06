REAL ID Deadline Approaching Fast - What You Need To Know To Avoid Travel Disruption

MENAFN - Live Mint) US adults are being reminded that starting Wednesday (May 7), a REAL ID will be required for boarding federally regulated commercial flights, entering select federal facilities, and accessing nuclear power plants. If you haven't yet upgraded your identification, you'll need to act fast to ensure you're compliant by the May 7 deadline.

What is a REAL ID?

A REAL ID is a federally compliant form of identification issued by state driver's license agencies. You can identify a REAL ID by a black or gold star in the upper right corner of the card. The appearance of the symbol may vary by state.

Who needs a REAL ID?

REAL IDs are required for individuals over 18 who wish to board domestic flights or access federal facilities that require identification. If you don't have a REAL ID, you can alternatively present a valid US passport to meet federal requirements.

What happens after the deadline?

The deadline to obtain a REAL ID is May 7. After this date, a regular state driver's license will no longer be acceptable for federal purposes, including air travel.

Enhanced Driver's Licenses as alternatives

Five states issue an Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID), which is considered an acceptable alternative to the REAL ID. These states include: Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington.

Enhanced IDs feature a US flag in the top right corner or the word“Enhanced” on the card. In addition to being federally compliant for domestic air travel, these IDs also allow citizens in the United States to travel to Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean through land or sea ports of entry without a passport - a privilege not afforded by standard REAL IDs.

How to get a REAL ID?

To apply for a REAL ID, you must visit your state's driver's licensing agency. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recommends checking your state's website for specific application instructions and to learn what documents you'll need to bring with you. The process cannot be completed online, so it's essential to act quickly if you haven't yet upgraded your ID.

Alternative identification for air travel

If you don't have a REAL ID by the May 7 deadline, TSA will still accept other forms of valid identification. Some of the accepted alternatives include: US Passports, Permanent resident cards, Enhanced IDs, and Global Entry cards/

International travel and REAL ID

It's important to note that while a REAL ID is necessary for domestic air travel, it will not be accepted for international travel. A valid passport is still required for any overseas flight or international cruises.

Children and REAL ID

Children under the age of 18 are not required to have a REAL ID for domestic air travel. However, adults will still need to comply with the new identification standards.

