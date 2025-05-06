403
GBP/USD Signal Today 06/05: Remains Under Pressure (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3430. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a stop-loss at 1.3430.
The bank will slash rates since the UK economy is slowing, while inflation has moved towards the target of 2.0%. It hopes that the rate cuts will help to boost the country's economic growth.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has pulled back in the past few days, moving from a high of 1.3431 to a low of 1.3278. All oscillators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator, have tilted downwards, a sign that it has lost momentum.On the positive side, the pair has formed a large cup and handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign. This retreat is part of the handle section.Therefore, the pair will likely resume the upward trajectory and retest the key resistance point at 1.3431. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the key resistance level at 1.3500.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
