Co2wall Expands Operations In Saudi Arabia To Support Vision 2030

CO2Wall, a Netherlands-based climate solutions company, has launched operations in Saudi Arabia with the opening of a new office in Riyadh. This move aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and enhance urban sustainability.

The company's expansion is facilitated through a partnership with AstroLabs, a business expansion platform in the Gulf region. Gerwin Pul, CEO of CO2Wall Group BV and General Manager of CO2Wall Group KSA, emphasized that the Riyadh office will help meet the growing demand for their desert-adaptive systems in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These systems, already deployed in high-impact government projects, are designed to improve air quality, regulate building temperatures, and boost biodiversity in urban areas.

