Golden Palace South India's Largest Convention Centre Set To Open In Kerala's Capital

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India In a major boost to the development trajectory of Kerala's capital district, the state is set to welcome Golden Palace, a world-class international convention centre, opening on May 18 at Dhanuvahchapuram - strategically located between Thiruvananthapuram city, Vizhinjam port, and Tamil Nadu. Spread across 15 acres, the Golden Palace is going to become South India's largest and most advanced convention facility, according to Chairman Anvar Sadath.

Golden Palace Convention Centre blends modern design with elegance. With grand pillars, lush interiors, and premium amenities, it's Kerala's top spot for weddings and events



Designed with a focus on MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), the convention centre is equipped with 12 modern halls, among one this one hall can host up to 5,000 people simultaneously. The sprawling campus also features two helipads, 24 luxury guest rooms, a state-of-the-art restaurant, and facilities tailored for high-profile business events and corporate gatherings.



Thanks to its excellent road connectivity - via both national highways and high-range routes - and its proximity to the operational Vizhinjam International Seaport, Golden Palace is well-positioned to host international conferences and meetings for global shipping companies and trade delegations.



"Thiruvananthapuram is evolving rapidly, and there's a rising demand for international-standard venues to host global business summits, high-level delegations, and national programs," said Anvar Sadath , emphasizing the timing and vision behind the project. "With Vizhinjam port becoming operational, there's a growing need for five-star infrastructure in its vicinity. That foresight is what shaped Golden Palace. From weddings to corporate meetups, this centre offers world-class amenities for all occasions."



The Golden Palace is expected to become a cornerstone for Kerala's future in business tourism, reinforcing the state's position as a premier destination for large-scale international and domestic events.