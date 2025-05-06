From High School To Career: How Our Apprenticeship Program Opens Doors

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Principal

We get it: Principal® is a big company with a lot of fancy jobs, and applying to work here may be intimidating if your resume doesn't include a four-year degree or professional experiences. But guess what? It doesn't need to.

Our 12-month apprenticeship program places aspiring professionals in full-time, entry-level roles in Des Moines, Iowa. What makes it special isn't just the job-or the pay, or the benefits package -it's the built-in support system designed to help you thrive in a corporate environment.

“It's like starting a career with training wheels,” says Melissa P., a customer service apprentice who joined Principal after graduating high school.

Read on for three ways the program helps open doors for new professionals.

1. On-the-job training

Because week one is sometimes the hardest at a new job, the apprenticeship program strives to ease the transition period.

Melissa recalls an open house before she was even hired, where she met her leader and had a chance to ask questions about the role.

And when she was onboarding (training and getting acclimated), she says her leader proactively explained not just how things are done but also why, knowing this was her first role in a professional environment.

“My leader and all my trainers have been amazing,” she says.“I had a very structured training, and even now, I continue to have plenty of support. No one expects me to be perfect-just to learn from any mistakes.”

2. One-on-one coaching from HR

In addition to a leader, each apprentice also has a coach from our human resources (HR) learning and development team. They schedule regular check-ins and tailor what you work on.

“It's very comforting knowing I have someone outside my actual role that I can go to for questions that might seem silly to other people,” Melissa says.“Anything from 'How do I book a meeting room?' to 'What should I sign up for with my benefits?' to 'How can I explore what my future might look like here? ... My coach tailors our meetings to whatever I'm needing.”

3. Networking opportunities

The apprenticeship program launches once a year with a class of 10–12 apprentices. This way, the peer group can go through the program together-networking, meeting for lunches, and learning from each other along the way.

One highlight for Melissa: Watching big company meetings as a group and being able to discuss the executives' talking points together.

Coaches can also help facilitate networking opportunities.“I mentioned I wanted to make more connections throughout the company, and right away my coach took down my interests and set up meetings for me to meet people in various roles,” Melissa says.

A launch pad for career growth

For Melissa, the apprenticeship program provided an ideal entry point to professional life.

“I didn't want to go to college straight out of high school because I wasn't sure what I wanted to do in my career,” Melissa says.“This gives me a foot in the door and an opportunity to explore what my future role could be.”

After 12 months, apprentices have the opportunity to be hired into their roles or similar roles in operations, customer service, marketing, sales, and technical support. Like any employee, you'll have access to education assistance benefits (which can help pay tuition for college/relevant coursework) and growth and development opportunities throughout your career at Principal.

By design, the apprenticeship program helps Principal bring in early-career talent while also supporting our social goals of promoting financial security in the community.

Principal® is an equal opportunity employer and an E-Verify participant. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion or religious creed, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, mental or physical disability, medical condition, genetic information or characteristics, sexual orientation, marital status, domestic partner status, military status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. We also prohibit harassment on these bases.

Know your rights: Workplace discrimination is illegal (dol )

If at any stage of the employment application process you need a reasonable accommodation due to a disability, contact Human Resources at ... or 1-866-524-6947. Read our employment policies for more information.

Recruitment fraud is a scheme that offers fictitious job opportunities to people. This type of fraud is normally done through online services such as bogus websites, social media, or through unsolicited emails/SMS texts claiming to be from Principal or Principal employees. Only applicants who have filled out an official application on our career site ( ) will be considered for employment opportunities. Principal will never ask for money during any stage of the employment application process. If you receive a communication (e.g., LinkedIn message, Facebook Messenger, SMS text, personal email, etc.) asking for money or personal financial information, don't engage or respond. Please contact our Human Resources team at ... or 1-866-524-6947, and your local law enforcement. For more information, review our recruitment fraud information.

You can review our U.S. workforce privacy notice (PDF).

Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Company®, a member of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392.

4368581-042025