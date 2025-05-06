Dematic Named A Niche Player In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Warehouse Management Systems

Dematic continues to grow, align, and consolidate software and optimization solutions

ATLANTA, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, today announces for the second year in a row it has been named as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). Dematic was one of 17 companies to make this year's magic quadrant.

Dematic WMS orchestrates manual and automation process flows within warehousing and distribution center operations for greater visibility, control, and decision-making. It integrates planning, labor management, and fulfilment capabilities across a broad range of industries, including general merchandise, grocery, food and beverage, and apparel.

"Software is an important part of the Dematic portfolio," says Greg Newton, senior vice president of software systems at Dematic. "Our technology journey continues to be focused on developing software solutions that provide customers with an integrated ecosystem where hardware and software work together in harmony. Dematic WMS empowers customers to adapt to changing business needs, guided by Dematic as a trusted partner."

Customers depend on Dematic WMS software capabilities to manage operations at 2,000+ global warehouses and distribution centers.

The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Dematic's strengths and cautions here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 1 May 2025.

About Dematic

Dematic is a global leader in supply chain automation solutions featuring advanced technologies and software empowering the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 26 countries, the Dematic global network of approximately 10,000 employees has integrated and supported automation solutions for many of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

