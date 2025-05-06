ACQUALINA SPA INTRODUCES THE REVIVING MASSAGE FOR HANDS & FEET

The experience continues with a revitalizing focus on the feet, incorporating the innovative Hypervolt percussion therapy device to relieve tension, increase circulation, and awaken tired feet. Following this, expert massage techniques target key pressure points, skillfully easing muscular tightness and reawakening energy flow.

As the finale, guests are treated to a drizzle of Seed to Skin Tuscany massage candle oil- a beautiful blend of natural oils and Tuscan botanicals. This artisanal, Italian-made product envelops the skin in nourishment and evokes the soul of the Mediterranean with every touch, now also available as part of Acqualina Resort's elevated in-room amenity offerings.

For an extended escape, the 80-minute treatment includes a paraffin foot treatment and concludes with a scalp, neck, and shoulder massage that melts away any lingering stress.

Guests are encouraged to continue the wellness journey in Acqualina Spa's renowned facilities, including Himalayan salt wall saunas, crystal steam rooms, serene relaxation lounges with curated teas and refreshments, and an oceanfront outdoor terrace complete with a Roman waterfall Jacuzzi and heated pool.

Whether as a restorative mid-week retreat or a luxurious weekend getaway, the Reviving Massage for Hands & Feet (50 minutes, $280-$300 / 80 minutes, $380-$400) offers balance, beauty, and well-being.

For reservations and more information, call Acqualina Spa at 305.918.6844 or visit . Acqualina Spa is located at 17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach is open 7 days a week from 9:30am to 6pm.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York , the alfresco Costa Grill , Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami , three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms , and AcquaMarine , an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD (Leading Hotels)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, The Leading Hotels of the World is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments by visiting: , Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld

Follow us on Social Media: Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Wensley

Vice President of Communications

Acqualina Resort & Residences

[email protected]

786.930.1900

SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences