G-SHOCK & UNDEFEATED REUNITE TO CREATE A BOLD, MULTI-STRAP TIMEPIECE SET

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The DWE5600UD is a striking new timepiece that authentically combines UNDEFEATED's street style with G-SHOCK's extreme durability. Drawing design elements from the square DWE5600, the collaboration model makes a bold statement with a vibrant green LCD screen on the watch face paired with a sleek black base.

Showcasing the collaboration between both brands, the iconic UNDEFEATED 5-strike logo appears prominently on the case back, subtly on the short band strap as well as on the watch's face, hidden until lit by a red LED backlight.

The default black translucent band showcases the hotstamped UNDEFEATED name and 5-strike with subtlety. For added versatility, alongside this main resin band, the DWE5600UD comes with two additional interchangeable bands, both featuring exclusive UNDEFEATED camouflage patterns. Wearers may select a tiger camouflage design with an opaque finish or storm camouflage on a semi-translucent band that blends with skin tones, offering a customizable look. The mix-and-match options empower individuals to create a style that uniquely reflects their individuality.

The G-SHOCK x UNDEFEATED collaboration model will proudly be presented in exclusive black and camo packaging designed by UNDEFEATED. The DWE5600UD is a testament to the enduring synergy between UNDEFEATED's streetwear expertise and G-SHOCK's legendary toughness, extending their iconic collaboration to new heights.

The new timepiece comes equipped with the following features:



Shock-Resistance

Carbon Core Guard Structure

200 Meter Water Resistance

Countdown timer

Stopwatch

Multi-function Alarm

LED Backlight 12/24 Hour Time Formats

The DWE5600UD retails for $230 each and will be available at G-SHOCK Soho and gshock on May 16th and select Global UNDEFEATED Chapter Stores and undefeated on May 9th. For more information about new releases and the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."

About Undefeated

UNDEFEATED is known as one of the most recognized sportswear brands and well-curated retail boutiques across the globe. Since the brand's inception in 2002, UNDEFEATED remains as the unofficial voice defining an era of sports and street culture as one of the most influential brands of its generation.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.