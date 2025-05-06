[Latest] Global Firefighting Foam Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.57 Billion By 2034 At A 2.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Firefighting Foam Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.82 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.94 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 7.57 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are National Foam, ANGUS FIRE, BIO EX S.A.S., Perimeter Solutions, Dafo Fomtec AB, Johnson Controls, DIC Corp., Fabrik Chemischer Praparate von Dr. Richard Sthamber GmbH & Co. KG, Kerr Fire, SFFECO GLOBAL, Solberg, Auxquimia, EAU SAVER, ICL Group, Sthamer Hamburg GmbH, SABO FOAM, A-FFF Foam, Amerex Corporation, and others. Austin, TX, USA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Firefighting Foam Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-FFF), Protein Foam (PF), Synthetic Detergent Foam (Medium and High Expansion)), By Application (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, Warehouse, Others), By Fire Type (Class A, Class B, Class C), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=c47ca9d5-461c-45ee-beaa-127784ce2b6e&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c47ca9d5-461c-45ee-beaa-127784ce2b6e/global-firefighting-foam-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Firefighting Foam Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Firefighting Foam Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.82 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.94 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.57 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 2.7% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Firefighting Foam Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the Firefighting Foam market majorly depends on the increasing rate of structural and industrial fires, stringent fire safety regulations, and expansion in oil & gas and chemical industries. The demand for firefighting foams in high-hazard industries has risen due to increasing investments in industrial infrastructure and the need for effective fire suppression systems. Additionally, growing awareness of compliance with fire safety standards, particularly in commercial aviation, marine vessels, and petrochemical plants, is also driving market growth. Advances in eco-friendly, fluorine-free foams, spurred by regulatory limitations on PFAS-based solutions, are also transforming product development strategies. The market will find growth momentum through government firefighting efforts, refurbishment of aged facilities, and growing procurement of sophisticated fire protection systems worldwide. Firefighting Foam Market Growth Factors and Dynamics Industrial Expansion in Emerging Economies : The rapid industrialization throughout the emerging markets of India, China, Brazil, and countries in Southeast Asia is building immense demand for firefighting foams. These countries are all facing tremendous growth within the oil & gas, petrochemical, manufacturing, and transportation industries, which are all critically susceptible to being exposed to fires. As governments promote foreign direct investment (FDI) and infrastructure development, the demand for robust fire protection systems in industrial factories is increasing. Firefighting foam is a sought-after medium due to its ability to suppress and blanket fires at a rapid rate. Additionally, urbanization and industrial parks in these nations demand adherence to international fire safety standards, driving the adoption of firefighting foam solutions. As these economies grow, the associated demand for industrial fire protection products, including foam-based products, will increase, providing a primary growth avenue for manufacturers. Advancements in Foam Formulations : The foam industry for firefighting is experiencing universal innovation in foam chemistry because of increasing regulatory and environmental pressure to move away from hazardous chemicals such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Industry is meeting this challenge with greater research and development activity to create high-performance, fluorine-free replacement foams with similar or improved fire suppression effectiveness compared to legacy aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF). These advancements are reshaping product portfolios and positioning eco-friendly foams as the future standard in both municipal and industrial fire safety applications. These newer products are designed to extinguish fire rapidly, but with less toxicity and greater biodegradability, in line with global patterns toward lower environmental impact and regulation. For example, In May 2023, Johnson Controls introduced the NFF-331 3%x3% Concentrate, a non-fluorinated firefighting foam. This moves with the industry's trend toward green products, countering the issue of PFAS in conventional foams. Campaigns, programs for training, and more stringent audits under organizations like the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in the United States or comparable organizations in Europe and Asia-Pacific are compelling industries to invest in dependable firefighting systems. These include foam systems, which provide better performance in dealing with Class A and B fires. Moreover, companies are preferring preventive solutions over reactive solutions, promoting proactive installation of foam-based fire suppression systems. The overall effect of rising consciousness and governmental support is the direct consequence of growing adoption and demand for firefighting foams worldwide. Expansion in Oil & Gas Industry : The oil and gas sector is one of the biggest and most combustible sectors in the world and is hence one of the biggest consumers of firefighting foam systems. Offshore and onshore production and exploration activities demand special foam solutions that would be able to quickly and safely extinguish fires involving flammable liquids. The continued rise of the market, especially in the Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific, is fueling the demand for high-performance foams such as AFFF and AR-AFFF. These foams are necessary to fight hydrocarbon pool fires and avoid re-ignition. Oil terminal, refinery, storage tank, and LNG facility regulatory requirements fuel the addition of fixed and portable foam systems. Also, as companies refurbish their safety equipment and replace old equipment, there will be increased need for technologically advanced and eco-friendly firefighting foams, which will be an effective market growth driver. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.94 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 7.57 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 5.82 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 2.7% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application, Fire Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Firefighting Foam Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The firefighting foam market benefits significantly from its essential application across industrial, military, aviation, and municipal fire protection operations, particularly in combating Class B fires involving flammable liquids. Its ability to rapidly suppress flames, cool high-temperature surfaces, and form a vapor-sealing barrier gives it a clear technological advantage over conventional fire extinguishing agents. Proven product lines like AFFF (Aqueous Film Forming Foam), AR-AFFF (Alcohol-Resistant AFFF), and high-expansion foams are used worldwide by firefighting departments based on their reliance on them. Moreover, regulatory authorities continue to require foam-based fire suppression systems in high-risk areas like oil & gas facilities, airports, and chemical plants. The increasing global investment in infrastructure safety and industrial growth further reinforces the demand, backed by robust manufacturing bases and distribution networks of major players.

Weaknesses: A major weakness of the firefighting foam market is its environmental and health concerns, particularly with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) found in traditional AFFF foams. These chemicals have been linked to groundwater contamination and long-term ecological damage, resulting in growing scrutiny and litigation. Also, switching to fluorine-free alternatives has technical challenges because the current eco-friendly substitutes are not as effective at putting out fires. Beyond this, keeping pace with environmentally rigorous standards further elevates operational expenses for makers. Requiring unique training and storage facilities additionally impedes diffusion, particularly within the developing world. The marketplace can similarly be limited by insufficient buyer recognition in micro-level applications and reliance on government buying contracts.

Opportunities: The industry is moving towards fluorine-free and eco-friendly firefighting foams due to international regulatory pressure and growing environmental concern. It is a top opportunity area for innovation, with firms investing in R&D on the development of high-performance, PFAS-free solutions. Asian-Pacific, Latin American, and African emerging markets are developing their industrial and municipal firefighting infrastructure, thus generating new demand. Moreover, the marine and aviation industries are upgrading their fire safety procedures at a faster rate, which is driving increased product penetration. Retrofitting conventional fire suppression systems with green foams and growing modular firefighting systems also has market growth potential. Strategic collaborations with oil & gas and military industries for long-term foam sourcing and system integration create business opportunities with high profit margins.

The escalation of global regulations on PFAS-based products is increasingly disrupting the firefighting foam industry. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) are driving more controls, which will lead to bans, law-driven product phase-downs, or expensive recalls. The industry is also increasingly vulnerable to judicial liabilities in the guise of environmental pollution litigation, with increased public exposure amplifying reputational concerns. The increasing demand for green alternatives and public awareness of PFAS-related health complications further add pressure on the manufacturers, which can impact market stability and cost of compliance. Moreover, the introduction of new players with competing suppression technologies (e.g., clean agents, water mist systems) could undermine market share. Interruptions to supply chains of raw materials sourced and rising costs of fluorine-free formulations may affect pricing and margins. Resistance from industries reluctant to transition to newer, untested solutions could further slow adoption.

Firefighting Foam Market Regional Analysis

The Firefighting Foam Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America has a high market share in the firefighting foam market owing to high compliance with fire safety regulations, highly developed industrial infrastructure, and the existence of oil & gas refineries, military bases, and airports. The U.S. leads North America with significant investments placed in the aviation and energy industries, which necessitate high-performance foam systems. Additionally, organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are banning PFAS-based foams, which has resulted in the implementation of fluorine-free solutions. The region is also experiencing increasing demand for retrofit efforts across municipal firefighting services. Technological innovations in foam proportioning technology and increased emphasis on fire fighter safety also fuel market growth. Canada's expanding mining and industrial economies also fuel regional demand for advanced and sustainable fire fighting technologies.

Europe: Europe is an industrialized and environmentally aware market for fire foam, having strict regulations on PFAS use and fire suppression rules. The European Union has been pioneering the transition from fluorinated fire foams, leading a strong drive toward environmentally friendly, fluorine-based alternatives. Germany, France, and the UK are pioneers in adopting advanced fire foam solutions in industry, marine, and aviation use. Europe's emphasis on green technologies and high sensitivity to occupational safety is revolutionizing strategies for procuring foam systems. Additionally, infrastructure development within Central and Eastern Europe, mainly logistics and warehousing, is fueling demand. The presence of global manufacturers and state-of-the-art R&D facilities within Europe strengthens innovation and regulatory compliance, and therefore the continent is at the forefront of sustainable fire protection technologies.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for firefighting foam market owing to rising industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing intense investment in petrochemical complexes, airports, and business centers, all demanding advanced fire protection systems. The oil & gas and mining sectors are growing extremely fast in nations like Indonesia and Australia, thereby further accelerating the demand for foam. Though regulatory environments are different, it is gaining priority to implement environmental-friendly foams as environmental concern is on the rise. Mandates from government for safety standards, increasing attention towards industrial safety, and repetitive fire accidents are encouraging public as well as private sectors to spend on effective fire-fighting foam systems. Local foam manufacturers as well as distributors have a rich base in the region.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region is witnessing consistent growth in the market for firefighting foams, driven by intensifying oil & gas operations, developing industrial hubs, and increasing fire safety regulations. Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the Middle East are investing significantly in airports, refineries, and industrial parks, causing tremendous demand for Class B firefighting foams like AR-AFFF. Latin America, especially Mexico and Brazil, is witnessing greater acceptance of foam-based fire protection for warehousing and urban infrastructure development. Africa's mining-hub economies, such as South Africa and Ghana, are slowly updating fire protection systems. However, market penetration is tempered by economic concerns and non-standardization in some markets. Long-term growth prospects, however, are being propelled by increased foreign investment and public safety awareness.

Firefighting Foam Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-FFF), Protein Foam (PF), Synthetic Detergent Foam (Medium and High Expansion)), By Application (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, Warehouse, Others), By Fire Type (Class A, Class B, Class C), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=5cfc24ab-23cd-44cc-8531-b92a8bf915b5&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cfc24ab-23cd-44cc-8531-b92a8bf915b5/global-firefighting-foam-market-2025-2034-by-fire-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Firefighting Foam Market 2025 – 2034 (By Fire Type) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Firefighting Foam Market :



National Foam

ANGUS FIRE

BIO EX S.A.S.

Perimeter Solutions

Dafo Fomtec AB

Johnson Controls

DIC Corp.

Fabrik Chemischer Praparate von Dr. Richard Sthamber GmbH & Co. KG

Kerr Fire

SFFECO GLOBAL

Solberg

Auxquimia

EAU SAVER

ICL Group

Sthamer Hamburg GmbH

SABO FOAM

A-FFF Foam

Amerex Corporation. Others

The Firefighting Foam Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

By Type



Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)

Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-FFF)

Protein Foam (PF) Synthetic Detergent Foam (Medium and High Expansion)

By Application



Oil & Gas

Aviation

Marine

Mining

Warehouse Others

By Fire Type



Class A

Class B Class C

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

