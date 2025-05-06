Rocket Launcher Announces Major Airdrop Program: Farm Rocket Fuel, Earn Rewards, And Get Ready For Takeoff

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rocket Launcher launches strategic airdrop program, driving user participation and loyalty within its meme coin ecosystem

London, UK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Launcher , the pioneering platform for creating and launching meme coins on Solana, today unveiled its highly anticipated Rocket Fuel Airdrop Program . Designed to reward loyal users and onboard newcomers, the campaign offers multiple pathways to earn Rocket Fuel - the key to claiming future airdrops with serious upside.







As meme coins dominate crypto culture, Rocket Launcher provides a safe, intuitive, and zero-cost entry point. Through a unique community voting system, anyone - from seasoned degens to crypto-curious explorers - can effortlessly launch a meme token in just a few clicks.

“We built Rocket Launcher to lower the barrier for meme coin creation and make the experience fun, fair, and community-driven,” said Wasabi, CEO of Rocket Launcher .“The Rocket Fuel Airdrop is our way of giving back to the early believers who engage, create, and share. It's not just a reward program, it's the fuel for the next wave of Web3 culture.”

The Rocket Fuel Airdrop Program

Rocket Fuel is the core of Rocket Launcher's new reward system. Users can accumulate it by completing on-platform tasks, inviting friends, launching tokens, and participating in trading activity. The more Rocket Fuel you collect, the greater your share of the upcoming airdrop.

Ways to Earn Rocket Fuel Include:



Daily Tasks : +200 Rocket Fuel per day

Referrals : +500 Rocket Fuel per friend, +10% of their future fuel forever, +100 for your friend

Trading Activity : +200,000 Rocket Fuel for generating 100 SOL in trading volume

Meme Coin Creation : +100 Rocket Fuel per token

Token Launch with Liquidity : +50,000 Rocket Fuel Token Trading Volume : +2,000 Rocket Fuel per 1 SOL traded

A Loyalty dashboard on the Rocket Launcher site makes it easy to track progress, view available tasks, and monitor eligibility for airdrops in real time. Built for the people, Rocket Launcher hands over control to its users, letting the community vote on which tokens to launch and rewarding those who participate.

For more information, visit Rocket Launcher's websit and follow the community on Telegram and X .

About Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher is the ultimate tool for effortlessly launching your meme coin. For just 0.001 SOL, you can generate an idea and an image, then launch it in just a few clicks on Raydium - no coding or complex setup required. Your token goes directly to Raydium, skipping bonding curves, with 0 SOL needed for liquidity pools thanks to our v3 liquidity pools. Plus, memes are generated based on top-performing meme coins, ensuring you're always on-trend. Available now on Solana, Rocket Launcher makes launching a meme coin as easy as saying pump.

Media Contact

Rocket Launcher PR

...



