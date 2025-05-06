Toll Brothers Is Now Selling At 568 West, A Luxury Townhome Community In West Midtown Atlanta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced 568 West , a new luxury townhome community located in the heart of West Midtown Atlanta, is now selling. The public is invited to explore this new townhome community and beautifully designed quick move-in residences in one of midtown's most desirable locations. The community, located at 568 Trabert Avenue in Atlanta, is now open for private tours by appointment only.

568 West offers a unique blend of luxury and accessibility, featuring modern floor plans and expertly designed features and fixtures. This collection of four-story townhomes includes thoughtfully designed floor plans spanning more than 2,500 square feet, private rooftop terraces, and two-car garages with every residence. Customers will enjoy easy access to the vibrant shops, restaurants, and entertainment of West Midtown just outside their doors.









"We are thrilled to invite home shoppers to explore our completed townhomes and experience the exceptional lifestyle this community offers first-hand," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "The prime Midtown location coupled with our luxurious townhome designs makes 568 West a standout option for those seeking the best of Atlanta living."

568 West is nestled away from the main road, providing a peaceful retreat while being moments from all that Atlanta has to offer. Residents will have access to the Waterworks Greenspace from Trabert Avenue and the new Reservoir Drive, with sweeping views of Buckhead, Midtown, and Downtown. The community is located less than a mile from Atlantic Station, making popular shopping and dining destinations easily accessible.

Home shoppers are encouraged to make an appointment to visit 568 West and discover the move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features that are available in the community. Toll Brothers homes with Designer Appointed Features include an elevated selection of fixtures and finishes curated by a professional Design Consultant.

The townhomes at 568 West are priced from the low $600,000s.

For more information and to make an appointment to tour the community, please call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

