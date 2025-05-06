Nigeria Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025 | Fixed Broadband Leads Nigerian Telecom Growth: 11.7% CAGR Through Government Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This annual report offers insightful analysis and forecasts of key indicators through 2029, covering trends in fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV sectors. Perfect for strategic telecom insights.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an executive summary of Nigeria's telecommunications market, complete with projections up to 2029. The annually published report meticulously examines opportunities, competitive dynamics, and demand evolution by service type and technology across fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV sectors. It also reviews crucial regulatory trends impacting the industry.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Nigeria.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to National plan, fiber-backbone network, licensing etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Nigeria will grow at a CAGR of 1.6%, during 2024-2029, driven by contributions from fixed broadband, and pay-TV segments.

Mobile data service revenue will decline at a negative CAGR of 5%, due to to the Naira's devaluation and the SIM and NIN linkage exercise and subsequent deactivation of unverified SIM cards, leding to subscription losses, impacting the revenue. Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase at a CAGR of 11.7%, supported by growth in the adoption of xDSL and fixed wireless services and growth in fiber lines, on the back of ongoing efforts by the government to expand fixed broadband network coverage in Nigeria.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Nigeria's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Nigeria's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Nigeria's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Nigeria

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage Includes:



MTN Nigeria

Glo Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria

9mobile

NITEL,Star Times

GoTV DSTv

