Capgemini Confirms Its ESG Commitment With An Updated Policy And Enhanced Objectives

and enhanced objectives As a responsible organization, Capgemini remains committed to the ESG priorities set out in 2021 while unveiling new ambitious targets Paris, May 6, 2025– Capgemini has updated its ESG policy and objectives set in 2021, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth, responsible business practices, and corporate accountability. The updated policy builds on the 8 priorities defined in 2021, adding a 9 th focused on ethics, and outlines 14 objectives. It further demonstrates the Group's dedication to addressing global challenges while respecting local regulations and creating long-term value for stakeholders. Capgemini intends to drive progress and lead in the transition to a more sustainable economy. As part of its ESG policy set in 2021, the Group has already reached many objectives and will continue to build on this momentum through its updated ESG Policy. Some notable achievements include, as of end 2024:

Reducing its absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 93% and Business Travel emissions (Scope 3) by 62% per employee compared to 2019, already achieving its objectives for 2030 (-80% for absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions and -55% per employee for Business Travel emissions);

Achieving a 98% share of renewable energy in the Group's electricity consumption, in line with its objective to reach 100% in 2025;

Increasing women's representation in the global workforce to 39.7%, for an objective of 40% in 2025, reflecting an increase of almost 7 points since 2019. Furthermore, women now account for 29% of the Group executive leadership positions, up from 17% in 2019, in line with its objective of 30% in 2025;

Reaching an average of 77 learning hours per employee, significantly above the objective set of an increase of 5% each year since 2019; Demonstrating its leadership in data protection and cybersecurity with the recognition of external rating agencies (Bitsight, RiskRecon and Cybervadis).

The updated ESG Policy forms the basis for the Group's sustainability priorities and will continue to be embedded in its activities and offerings by leveraging technology, human capital, and alliances with key partners:

The Group has added an investment commitment in high-quality carbon credits, in addition to its objective to reduce its emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 90% to become net zero by 2040, as validated by the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard, reflecting its commitment to address excessive carbon in the atmosphere today.

In addition, the Group pledges to maintain at least 40% of women in its global workforce and raises its objective for women in global executive positions to 35% by 2030.

On digital inclusion, Capgemini extends its target to 10 million beneficiaries, and starting in 2025, will be aligning its reporting method to industry leading B4SI1 impact framework, which focuses on the depth of impact on individuals, rather than the number of people reached through community programs only.

Capgemini also aims at strengthening the ethical use of AI by its employees, as this technology will deeply reshape the economies. The Group aims at helping its clients achieve their sustainability commitments by enlarging its portfolio of offerings.

“ESG is fundamental to our corporate strategy and long-term value creation. This enhanced ESG policy reflects our commitment to innovation, ethical leadership and meaningful impact in order to create a future where our teams, our clients and our partners can thrive, in a responsible and resilient economy,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer at Capgemini. ESG policy

Priorities Objectives Environment: Protecting the planet Act on climate change and become a net zero business, by 2040 Reduce our Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90%, by 2040 Scale up our investment in climate and nature solutions at a level commensurate with our total GHG emissions Lead to a sustainable economy, by helping our clients achieve their sustainability commitments Increase bookings (value) delivering sustainability benefits to our clients Social: Shaping a future with protection & respect for all Invest in our talents through an empowering experience Reach and maintain 70 learning hours on average per employee per year Upskill our talents on one yearly defined strategic topic Maintain our employees' belonging index above 80 Maintain high ethical standards at all times Keep over 80% of the employees with a positive perception of our values, culture, and ethical behaviors in the Group Enhance awareness and foster the adoption of Ethical AI practices Enhance inclusion in our activities Maintain at least 40% of women in our global teams and reach 35% of women in group executive leadership positions, by 2030* Support digital inclusion in our communities Support 10M beneficiaries in underserved communities through our digital inclusion programs, by 2030 Governance: Embedding trust & transparency at every level Foster a diverse and accountable governance Maintain best-in-class corporate governance Value responsible business practices across the value chain By 2030, suppliers covering 80% of the purchase amount of the previous year will have committed to our ESG standards Protect and secure data, infrastructure, and identity Embed data protection into our culture, operations and clients' delivery Be recognized as a front leader on cybersecurity

* We recognize that countries must operate within their local regulatory/legal framework. The Objectives for 2030 are set at a Group level and will accelerate our Inclusion efforts.

Find more details on the updated ESG policy :

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

1 The Business for Societal Impact (B4SI) framework is aiming to create lasting change, it is globally recognized and leading in the field of social impact reporting.

