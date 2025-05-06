Capgemini Confirms Its ESG Commitment With An Updated Policy And Enhanced Objectives
|Priorities
|Objectives
|Environment: Protecting the planet
|Act on climate change and become a net zero business, by 2040
|Reduce our Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90%, by 2040 Scale up our investment in climate and nature solutions at a level commensurate with our total GHG emissions
|Lead to a sustainable economy, by helping our clients achieve their sustainability commitments
|Increase bookings (value) delivering sustainability benefits to our clients
|Social: Shaping a future with protection & respect for all
|Invest in our talents through an empowering experience
|Reach and maintain 70 learning hours on average per employee per year Upskill our talents on one yearly defined strategic topic Maintain our employees' belonging index above 80
|Maintain high ethical standards at all times
|Keep over 80% of the employees with a positive perception of our values, culture, and ethical behaviors in the Group Enhance awareness and foster the adoption of Ethical AI practices
|Enhance inclusion in our activities
|Maintain at least 40% of women in our global teams and reach 35% of women in group executive leadership positions, by 2030*
|Support digital inclusion in our communities
|Support 10M beneficiaries in underserved communities through our digital inclusion programs, by 2030
|Governance: Embedding trust & transparency at every level
|Foster a diverse and accountable governance
|Maintain best-in-class corporate governance
|Value responsible business practices across the value chain
|By 2030, suppliers covering 80% of the purchase amount of the previous year will have committed to our ESG standards
|Protect and secure data, infrastructure, and identity
|Embed data protection into our culture, operations and clients' delivery Be recognized as a front leader on cybersecurity
* We recognize that countries must operate within their local regulatory/legal framework. The Objectives for 2030 are set at a Group level and will accelerate our Inclusion efforts.
Find more details on the updated ESG policy :
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.
Get the future you want |
1 The Business for Societal Impact (B4SI) framework is aiming to create lasting change, it is globally recognized and leading in the field of social impact reporting.
