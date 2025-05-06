From Fibroids To Fertility: How UFE Is Changing The Path To Motherhood

Patient Yvette Foy is grateful to USA Fibroid Centers for offering her an alternative to a hysterectomy that allowed her to conceive her first child.

Real patient stories show how UFE helps women preserve fertility and achieve motherhood without surgery this Mother's Day and Women's Health Month.

- Yan Katsnelson, M.D. CEO and Founder of USA Fibroid Centers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation celebrates Mother's Day and observes Women's Health Month, USA Fibroid Centers is raising awareness about Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) as a safe, effective, and fertility-preserving alternative to surgery for women suffering from uterine fibroids.

"We are committed to providing non-surgical options that improve women's lives, especially for those who want to preserve their fertility,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D. CEO and Founder of USA Fibroid Centers and Clinics Group. "UFE is a game-changer-it offers effective symptom relief without surgery, hospital stays, or the loss of the uterus, allowing women to take control of their health without compromising their future plans.”

Fibroids-noncancerous tumors that affect up to 80% of women by age 50-can interfere with fertility, especially when located near the uterine lining or fallopian tubes. USA Fibroid Centers is committed to educating women of reproductive age on the importance of early screening and exploring treatment options that preserve the uterus.

A recent study published in Diagnostics highlighted the benefits of uterine artery embolization (UAE) , showing it significantly improves quality of life and fertility outcomes, particularly when performed in an outpatient setting by an experienced interventional radiologist.

For many women, the dream of motherhood has been threatened by limited treatment options like hysterectomy. USA Fibroid Centers is spotlighting real patient stories that challenge that narrative and demonstrate that pregnancy after UFE is not only possible, but increasingly common.

Yvette Foy, 37, was advised to undergo a hysterectomy to treat multiple, symptomatic fibroids. But she had her heart set on becoming a mother.“I think when I had fibroids, I didn't get pregnant because the tumors were too big,” she shared. Instead, she chose Uterine Fibroid Embolization at USA Fibroid Centers. Two years later, she gave birth to a healthy daughter on Christmas Day.

USA Fibroid Centers recently launched a dedicated online resource hub focused on fibroids, pregnancy, and infertility. The goal is to provide answers, clarity, and support for women navigating treatment decisions while considering their future fertility.

USA Fibroid Centers operates over 168 clinics nationwide, offering non-surgical fibroid treatment with highly experienced interventional radiologists. Uterine Fibroid Embolization is performed in outpatient settings with minimal downtime and is covered by most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

This Mother's Day, USA Fibroid Centers is spotlighting the experiences of women who have overcome fibroids and gone on to achieve pregnancy through Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). Their stories highlight a growing awareness of non-surgical treatment options and reflect a broader shift in how women are approaching reproductive health and fertility preservation.

To learn more about UFE or to schedule a consultation, visit .

