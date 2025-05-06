Airway Health Solutions And Light Scalpel To Advance Laser & Airway Health Integration In Dentistry

Join the AHS Master Class:“What's the Buzz About Laser Therapy? Unlocking the Power of Light in Airway Dentistry” From tongue-tie releases to #AirwayHealth and beyond.

- Peter Vitruk, PhD, Founder & CEO of LightScalpelNY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS), a leader in airway-focused dental education, has joined forces with LightScalpel and the American Laser Study Club, to create a collaborative educational pathway that integrates lasers and airway health. This strategic partnership brings together two aligned communities-laser professionals and airway-focused providers-who share a commitment to comprehensive, minimally invasive, and patient-centered care.“This partnership is a natural evolution of our missions,” said Lauren Gueits, RDH, BS, CEO of Airway Health Solutions.“We're thrilled to bring the benefits of laser surgery and therapy education to our AHS community while introducing the importance of airway integration to the laser dentistry world. Together, we're helping providers take meaningful next steps that elevate patient care.”Laser dentistry and airway-focused care are rapidly shaping the future of modern practice. While laser therapy enables precise, tissue-conserving procedures with faster healing, airway dentistry addresses root causes of sleep-disordered breathing, jaw underdevelopment, and functional oral issues. This partnership bridges those approaches, offering providers an integrated model for earlier intervention and improved outcomes.Master Class Launches May 7To kick off the partnership, AHS and LightScalpel will co-host a FREE 2-hour live Master Class,“Introduction to Integrating Laser into Your Dental Practice,” on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, from 7:00–9:00 PM ET. Attendees will receive 2 CEUs and participate in TED Talk–style presentations, a live panel discussion, and Q&A.Featured Speakers:Dr. Piya Gandhi – Pediatric dentist and an expert in laser-assisted infant and pediatric frenectomies and airway-focused careDr. Andrew Cohen – General dentist integrating soft tissue laser into daily workflowsDr. Jenna Schwibner – General dentist using laser surgery and therapy to support craniofacial development and airway healthThis session is ideal for general dentists, pediatric dentists, hygienists, and myofunctional therapists ready to explore how laser and airway principles can be implemented in daily practice.Built on Complementary StrengthsAirway Health Solutions is widely recognized for its CE-accredited Mini-Residencies, mentorship programs, and interdisciplinary education focused on pediatric and adult airway conditions. Its mission centers on giving dental teams the tools to treat the root causes of dysfunction-supporting better breathing, sleep, growth, and wellness.LightScalpel and the American Laser Study Club, are the leaders in CO2 laser technology and education, offering advanced training in laser safety and soft tissue techniques for dentists, surgeons, and allied health professionals."This collaboration represents a turning point in clinical education-equipping providers with the skills to seamlessly integrate laser and airway therapies, and ultimately achieve transformative, long-term outcomes for their patients.” -Lauren Gueits & Peter VitrukTogether, the organizations will introduce:Co-branded CE programs that combine airway and laser protocolsHands-on workshops and implementation resourcesPeer mentorship and clinical case discussionsAccess to discounted equipment and bundled education packagesWhat's NextFollowing the May 7 Master Class, AHS and LightScalpel will roll out additional training dates, faculty appointments, and live learning opportunities throughout 2025. Their collaboration reflects the growing demand for interdisciplinary education that supports earlier diagnosis, whole-patient care, and better health outcomes.About Airway Health Solutions (AHS):AHS is a national leader in airway-focused dental education, offering CE-accredited Mini-Residencies, mentorship, and training for dental teams dedicated to improving patient health through functional and structural airway care.About LightScalpel and the American Laser Study Club:LightScalpel designs and manufactures CO2 lasers for soft tissue procedures including infant frenectomy, tongue-tie releases and soft palate treatments for patients of all ages. The American Laser Study Club provides laser surgery and therapy education and safety training for dental and medical professionals integrating laser into their practices.To Register for the May 7 Master Class or Learn More:/registerMedia Contact:Lauren Gueits...airwayhealthsolutions

