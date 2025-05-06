403
Indonesia, EU Work on Finalizing Trade Deal by Mid-2025
(MENAFN) Indonesia and the European Union are actively working towards a final agreement on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, with the goal of concluding negotiations in the first half of 2025, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on Tuesday.
A virtual meeting took place on Monday between Airlangga and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic as a continuation of prior discussions.
Airlangga stated, "We agreed to continue working together to seize the current momentum while upholding the rule of law."
Sefcovic expressed satisfaction with the progress of the recent meeting, calling it a positive indication for enhancing trade collaboration.
Both parties committed to maintaining close communication and resolving outstanding technical matters to reinforce the basis of economic cooperation amidst global challenges.
Since 2016, a total of 19 rounds of discussions have been conducted, encompassing trade in goods and services, investment, and regulatory alignment.
