403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump receives backlash over pope AI picture
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump ignored backlash on a picture of himself as the next pope using AI that the white house decided to share, which made above 1.4 billion Catholics upset.
Trump reported to reporters at the White house "The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the Pope, and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from."
Adding, "somebody did it in fun. It's fine. Have to have a little fun, don't you?"
Trump mentioned jokingly before on his desire to be the next pope, and the white house went along accordingly with the joke on Friday, as they posted the AI picture of him wearing the classic white gown of the pope.
The illustration that was shared on social media provoked heavy criticism from many Catholics that agreed that it was bad mannered.
"NOT FUNNY, SIR," Filipino Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David posted on Facebook. "An AI-generated photo was posted by the US President himself, a few days after he attended the funeral of Pope Francis and while the Catholic world is still mourning. With all due respect to his office and to the American people, we’d like him to know it’s not funny."
The New York State Catholic Conference stated on X, previously known as Twitter that there was "nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President."
It also noted that "we just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us," addressing the secret meeting to select the new pope is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
One important priest called Father James Martin, mentioned that it was “deeply offensive” as he was tight with Jesuit pope.
Trump reported to reporters at the White house "The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the Pope, and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from."
Adding, "somebody did it in fun. It's fine. Have to have a little fun, don't you?"
Trump mentioned jokingly before on his desire to be the next pope, and the white house went along accordingly with the joke on Friday, as they posted the AI picture of him wearing the classic white gown of the pope.
The illustration that was shared on social media provoked heavy criticism from many Catholics that agreed that it was bad mannered.
"NOT FUNNY, SIR," Filipino Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David posted on Facebook. "An AI-generated photo was posted by the US President himself, a few days after he attended the funeral of Pope Francis and while the Catholic world is still mourning. With all due respect to his office and to the American people, we’d like him to know it’s not funny."
The New York State Catholic Conference stated on X, previously known as Twitter that there was "nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President."
It also noted that "we just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us," addressing the secret meeting to select the new pope is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
One important priest called Father James Martin, mentioned that it was “deeply offensive” as he was tight with Jesuit pope.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment