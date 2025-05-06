Evolv Consulting Partners With Snowflake To Deliver Automotive Solutions For The AI Data Cloud

evolv Consulting powers data driven insights at scale for the automotive industry through Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing

DALLAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting, an Elite Snowflake Services partner focused on data and AI business transformation, today announced it has partnered with Snowflake to support the acceleration of the AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing through an automotive-specific solution. Snowflake and evolv Consulting are enabling automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and more to accelerate their digital transformation and unlock new revenue streams amidst unprecedented technological disruption. As automotive customers strive to enter Industry 4.0, evolv is helping them automate and transform in four key areas: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Computer Vision, AI & Innovation, and Data Program Management at scale – all leveraging people, processes, and Snowflake's AI Data Cloud technology.

"As an Elite Snowflake Services partner, we are thrilled to be diving deep with Snowflake into the automotive space," said Eric Neef, Co-Founder and CEO of evolv. "Together, we're helping our customers adapt to change, overcome challenges, and operate smarter in this time of rapid transformation."

evolv is revolutionizing digital transformation in the automotive industry by leveraging Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to enhance plant-level operations and automate processes. By digitizing analog processes and implementing advanced AI technologies like computer vision for defect detection, evolv helps automotive manufacturers improve production, quality, machine reliability, logistics, and new product development. This enables automotive companies to accelerate their digital transformation journey, driving efficiency and innovation across their operations.

evolv and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, provide automotive manufacturers, suppliers, dealers, and fleet managers with the tools they need to enact data-driven decisions based on the massive influx of data generated across their ecosystems without sacrificing security or governance standards.

Through this collaboration, joint customers in the automotive manufacturing space gain both the technology capabilities and evolv Consulting's end-to-end delivery expertise to plan, manage, and execute their digital transformation journey. Services and capabilities include:



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT): Digital twins, simulation, and predictive maintenance enhance product development, machine reliability, and uptime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Innovation: AI powers defect detection, worker assistance, process automation, and boosts design and operational efficiency.

System Integration: Unified data sharing across plants, IT/OT convergence, and edge-cloud integration optimize resources and processes. Advanced Data Analytics: Big data and real-time dashboards drive precise forecasts, defect tracking, workflow actions, and actionable insights.

"We're expanding our tech stack to help the automotive sector make better use of their data through IIoT sensors, computer vision, and AI," said Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing at Snowflake. "By partnering with evolv, our combined platform helps customers break down data silos, spot problems before they happen, and run more efficient operations - all while keeping their data secure and well-managed. It's about turning all factory data into real value, whether that's through better quality control, predictive maintenance, or smarter automation.

To learn more about Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing and its new automotive solutions, visit here .

evolv Consulting stands at the forefront of data and AI business transformation, unlocking value to support your organization's most strategic initiatives. Marking its second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024, evolv also earned recognition as one of the Inc. Regionals Fastest Growing U.S. Companies.

As the leader in data and AI-led business transformation, evolv, a True Blue Elite Snowflake Services Partner, actively partners with industry leaders such as Snowflake, to deliver optimal solutions to our clients and empower organizations to thrive. Our team leverages extensive experience to provide a comprehensive perspective, identify the best use cases, and highlight common pitfalls to avoid, ultimately driving accelerated results in digital transformation across diverse industries. To learn more, visit .

