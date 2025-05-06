Pixel Gun 2 Coming To Mobile And PC Early In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The long-awaited sequel to the cross-platform phenomenon

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company ("GDEV" or the "Company") today announces the development of Pixel Gun 2, a fully cross-platform sequel to its hit franchise Pixel Gun 3D. The game is developed by Cubic Games, a GDEV portfolio studio. Set to launch in early 2026 on iOS, Android, and Steam, with console versions expected to follow, Pixel Gun 2 promises to deliver a next-generation arena shooter experience while maintaining the beloved pixel-art style that has defined the franchise.

The announcement comes as Pixel Gun 3D celebrates its 12th year of operation, having amassed over 300 million installs across all platforms since its 2013 debut. The game maintains a robust community of 3 million monthly active users and has generated more than $230 million in bookings, solidifying its position as one of the top first-person shooter games worldwide by both downloads and bookings, according to data from Appmagic.

Pixel Gun 2 will feature:



Appealing Casual Arena Shooter Genre: Fast-paced, accessible gameplay that balances competitive depth with pick-up-and-play simplicity, perfect for both casual sessions and serious competition

Enhanced Graphics and Gameplay : Next-generation shooter mechanics while maintaining the franchise's signature pixel-art aesthetic

Full Cross-Platform Play : Seamless gaming experience across iOS, Android, Steam, and eventually consoles

Beloved Legacy, Evolved : Everything you loved about Pixel Gun 3D-its charm, chaos, and creativity - returns sharper, bolder, and better than ever in Pixel Gun 2

Diverse Game Modes : Mix of nostalgic and new maps with many new regimes after launch

Modern Technology Stack: Advanced server architecture and anti-cheat systems for stable performance, improved security, and a fair gaming environment for all players Fair Free-to-Play Monetization: We focus on creating a fair and rewarding experience for all players, regardless of how they engage with the game



Pixel Gun 2's predecessor game, Pixel Gun 3D, will continue to receive support and updates, ensuring that the existing player base can enjoy their favorite game while having the option to experience the new sequel.

"The launch of Pixel Gun 3D on Steam in 2024 demonstrated the franchise's ability to successfully expand to new platforms," said Dmitry Amroyan, CEO of Cubic Games. "With Pixel Gun 2, we're taking that cross-platform vision even further, creating a unified gaming ecosystem where friends can play together regardless of their preferred device."

"Pixel Gun 2 is a natural next step in the evolution of one of the most successful franchises in our portfolio," said Andrey Fadeev, Founder and CEO of GDEV. "It reflects both the long-standing engagement of the player community and our commitment to meeting today's industry expectations around accessibility, fairness, and cross-platform experiences."

