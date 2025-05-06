Voloshyn Denies Reports Of Enemy Advancing Toward Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces have intensified their assault operations in the Novopavlivka sector in recent days, but claims that they have advanced toward the Dnipropetrovsk region are false.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

Voloshyn reported a surge in enemy activity in the Novopavlivka direction, with Russian troops attempting to break through toward Novopil, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole. "The enemy has been conducting 25 assault operations per day, sometimes increasing to fifty, relying heavily on motorcycles. In one day alone, we destroyed more than fifty enemy motorcycles," he noted.

Additionally, Voloshyn stated that Russian forces are conducting intensive artillery strikes, further supported by air attacks to cover their advances.

He dismissed media reports suggesting that Russian forces had advanced toward the Dnipropetrovsk region, emphasizing that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are inflicting heavy losses on the enemy in the Novopavlivka sector.

"The situation in the Novopavlivka sector remains challenging. However, reports from some media outlets claiming that the enemy has advanced northeast toward the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region are inaccurate. The defensive operation is ongoing, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to act decisively, employing a maneuverable defense rather than a fixed positional strategy. We are not standing as a wall at a single point - we are drawing the enemy into 'firebags' and eliminating them. As a result, Russian forces are suffering heavy losses in this sector," the spokesperson explained.

He added that approximately 200 Russian assault troops are killed daily in this sector of the frontline.

"Up to four Russian regiments, along with their assault groups, are concentrated in a relatively small section of the frontline. Despite deploying significant forces, they are sustaining heavy losses in an attempt to push the line of contact toward the Dnipropetrovsk region - likely following orders to achieve some form of success by May 9 (Victory Day), specifically by advancing toward the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region," Voloshyn stated, emphasizing that Russian forces have so far failed to break through Ukrainian defenses.

The spokesman also noted that the situation in the Huliaipole sector remains difficult, as Russian forces have intensified their operations, carrying out 30–40 airstrikes daily using unguided missiles against Huliaipole and nearby settlements.

According to Voloshyn, the Orikhiv sector remains highly tense as well, with Russian forces conducting assault operations from Lobkove and Kamianske to Mali Shcherbaky, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses.

Discussing enemy fire activity, the spokesman noted that shelling intensity has increased by 20–25% in recent days.

"The number of artillery attacks has risen sharply. Today, up to 350 strikes per day are recorded, with 1,800–2,000 rounds of ammunition used. In comparison, April saw around 320–330 daily strikes, with approximately 1,500 rounds fired," Voloshyn reported.

Additionally, the number of kamikaze drone strikes has increased, with 450–500 attacks daily in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

As Ukrinform reported, the occupiers launched 479 attacks on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region in the past day.

