Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Investigates Illegal Digital Coins Minting

Kuwait Investigates Illegal Digital Coins Minting


2025-05-06 08:06:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Public Prosecution declared on Tuesday start of investigating 31 suspected cases of illegal use of power in minting digital coins at 59 residences.
Up to 116 suspects have been interrogated in the case, the prosecution said in a statement.
Electricity is a strategic state resource and must be used exclusively for regular purposes, the prosecution said, adding that some persons used power at houses for minting the digital coins for immediate profits, harming the general power network. (end)
dd


MENAFN06052025000071011013ID1109513004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search