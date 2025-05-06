403
Kuwait Investigates Illegal Digital Coins Minting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Public Prosecution declared on Tuesday start of investigating 31 suspected cases of illegal use of power in minting digital coins at 59 residences.
Up to 116 suspects have been interrogated in the case, the prosecution said in a statement.
Electricity is a strategic state resource and must be used exclusively for regular purposes, the prosecution said, adding that some persons used power at houses for minting the digital coins for immediate profits, harming the general power network. (end)
