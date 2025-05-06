RTX's Raytheon Demonstrates Critical Software System To Improve Decision Making In Airspace Deconfliction And Mission Planning

AI-enabled software provides real-time common operational views and a strategic advantage over adversaries

FORT IRWIN, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, successfully demonstrated the Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution, or ASTARTE, system's ability to integrate with multiple military command and control systems during Project Convergence Capstone 5.

Developed by a team of technologists led by Raytheon Advanced Technology, ASTARTE enhances airspace operations and deconfliction in highly congested battlespaces. The software automates the ability to provide a real-time common operational picture by integrating with existing command and control systems, predicting airspace usage, and improving speed by reducing time for planning and generating courses of action for joint fires.

"ASTARTE's advanced capabilities in airspace deconfliction and mission planning provide a technological edge that can enhance overall effectiveness in multi-domain operations," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "This makes the system an extremely valuable asset for modern, complex, large scale military operations."

In a Live, Virtual, Constructive environment, Army and Air Force personnel worked together to prosecute dynamic targets using a combination of fires, fixed wing aircraft, and attack helicopters. Operators used the ASTARTE software to generate courses of action for airspace conflicts with each operator seeing only relevant information for their specific function.

Based on its analysis, ASTARTE provided real-time recommendations to the operators, saving time and improving the quality of decision-making compared to current manual and standalone processes.

Since last year's demonstration at the Capstone 4 event, the ASTARTE system has been refined and improved to provide new capabilities, handle larger scenarios, and improve reliability to adapt to changing operational needs. This flexibility is crucial as military requirements and technologies continue to advance.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

SOURCE RTX

