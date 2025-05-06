Tanglewood Total Wealth Management Announces Additional Shareholders

Firm's first female shareholders bring decades of dedicated client service and operational leadership

HOUSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanglewood Total Wealth Management® is proud to announce that Abigail Gunderson, CFP®, senior wealth advisor, and Alma Ozuna Teal, director of operations, have been named as shareholders of the firm. They join existing shareholders Brian Merrill, Keith Fenstad, and John Merrill, marking a significant milestone in Tanglewood's ongoing mission to sustain long-term independence and recognize the individuals who exemplify its values.

Gunderson and Teal are the first women in the firm's history to become shareholders, reflecting Tanglewood's commitment to recognizing leadership and dedication within its ranks.

"Abigail and Alma represent the best of Tanglewood," said John Merrill, president, shareholder and chief investment officer. "Their contributions over their combined 30 years of service have helped shape who we are and how we serve our clients. This step reflects their achievements and our belief in building a lasting, inclusive legacy for our team and clients."

With more than 22 years of experience in wealth management, Abigail Gunderson has dedicated her career to helping the quietly wealthy achieve their financial, family and generational goals. She leads with a client-first mindset, integrating comprehensive financial planning with expert investment management.

She collaborates closely with clients and their external advisors, ensuring each strategy remains firmly aligned with their best interests. She earned her Certified Financial PlannerTM designation in 2006 after completing the CFP® program at the University of Houston. She has been a valued member of the Tanglewood team for 12 years.

Since joining the firm in 2007, Alma Ozuna Teal has played a foundational role in its growth and efficiency. As director of operations, she oversees all trading activities, manages client reporting, including quarterly and tax reports, and maintains the firm's portfolio management and CRM systems.

With a career in financial services since 2000, Teal brings nearly 25 years of experience and an unparalleled dedication to precision, process, and client service. Her 18-year tenure at Tanglewood reflects her commitment to operational excellence and team success.

About Tanglewood Total Wealth Management®

Tanglewood is an independently owned, SEC-registered investment advisor located in Houston, Texas. It offers clients professional money management and access to an array of comprehensive wealth planning services.

SOURCE Tanglewood Total Wealth Management

