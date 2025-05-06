7-Eleven® Gold Passtm Launches With New, Next-Level Perks In-Store And At The Pump
7-Eleven Gold Pass members already enjoy a packed lineup of benefits, including free delivery on eligible orders, and 10% cash back on both delivery and pickup. Now, members can also explore all new perks, including:
Seven Free Drinks Every Month : Enjoy any size coffee, Big Gulp® or Slurpee drink on the house, up to seven times a month, just for being a subscriber.
Extra 5 Cents Off Per Gallon : Save five cents on every gallon at participating 7-Eleven branded fuel stations, and yes, it stacks with other fuel discounts.
Exclusive In-Store Deals: Unlock special offers and limited-time discounts available only to 7-Eleven Gold Pass members when shopping in-store.
"We're always looking for ways to bring more fun, value and ease to our customers' daily routines," Yaqub Baiani, Vice President of Digital Product Management and Experience at 7-Eleven, Inc. "The new 7-Eleven Gold Pass lets you save on everything from your morning coffee to your fuel fill-up. And now you can enjoy those perks whether you're shopping in-store, online or on the go!"
Whether filling up a tank, picking up a favorite drink or getting snacks delivered, the 7-Eleven Gold Pass program makes every purchase more rewarding.
* 30 Day Free Legal: Subscription required. Unless canceled before end of 30 day trial period, subscription will automatically renew at $9.95 per month. Limit 1 free drink per day, up to 7 free drinks per month. Fuel discount applies only at participating locations. Taxes and fees may apply. See full terms in 7-Eleven app for full details. If not using Try Free for 30 Days: Subscription required. Limit 1 free drink per day, up to 7 free drinks per month. Fuel discount applies only at participating locations. Taxes and fees may apply. See full terms in 7-Eleven app for full details. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .
