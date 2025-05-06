ARRAY Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter 2025
| Array Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|348,324
|$
|362,992
|Restricted cash
|1,169
|1,149
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,601 and $4,848, respectively
|282,575
|275,838
|Inventories, net
|186,875
|200,818
|Prepaid expenses and other
|157,348
|157,927
|Total current assets
|976,291
|998,724
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|28,740
|26,222
|Goodwill
|164,221
|160,189
|Other intangible assets, net
|176,347
|181,409
|Deferred income tax assets
|16,049
|17,754
|Other assets
|64,110
|41,701
|Total assets
|$
|1,425,758
|$
|1,425,999
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|153,781
|$
|172,368
|Accrued expenses and other
|77,576
|91,183
|Accrued warranty reserve
|2,045
|2,063
|Income tax payable
|8,734
|5,227
|Deferred revenue
|120,225
|119,775
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|2,528
|1,193
|Current portion of debt
|34,472
|30,714
|Other current liabilities
|9,132
|15,291
|Total current liabilities
|408,493
|437,814
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|21,634
|21,398
|Contingent consideration, net of current portion
|5,179
|7,868
|Other long-term liabilities
|17,311
|18,684
|Long-term warranty
|5,021
|4,830
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|644,520
|646,570
|Total liabilities
|1,102,158
|1,137,164
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.001 par value; 500,000 authorized; 468,122 and 460,920 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; liquidation preference of $493.1 million at both dates
|421,374
|406,931
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock of $0.001 par value - 4,500,000 shares authorized; none issued at respective dates
|-
|-
|Common stock of $0.001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 152,512,805 and 151,951,652 shares issued at respective dates
|151
|151
|Additional paid-in capital
|286,079
|297,780
|Accumulated deficit
|(353,878
|)
|(370,624
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(30,126
|)
|(45,403
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|(97,774
|)
|(118,096
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable perpetual preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,425,758
|$
|1,425,999
| Array Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|302,363
|$
|153,403
|Cost of revenue
|Cost of product and service revenue
|222,296
|94,674
|Amortization of developed technology
|3,639
|3,639
|Total cost of revenue
|225,935
|98,313
|Gross profit
|76,428
|55,090
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|43,945
|37,784
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(150
|)
|(735
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,349
|9,627
|Total operating expenses
|49,144
|46,676
|Income from operations
|27,284
|8,414
|Other expense, net
|23
|814
|Interest income
|3,319
|3,680
|Foreign currency gain (loss), net
|689
|(499
|)
|Interest expense
|(8,035
|)
|(8,940
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(4,004
|)
|(4,945
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|23,280
|3,469
|Income tax expense
|6,534
|1,304
|Net income
|16,746
|2,165
|Preferred dividends and accretion
|14,443
|13,502
|Net income (loss) to common shareholders
|$
|2,303
|$
|(11,337
|)
|Income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|152,076
|151,351
|Diluted
|152,783
|151,351
| Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|16,746
|$
|2,165
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|Provision for bad debts
|1,671
|896
|Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|1,024
|(13
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,932
|10,125
|Amortization of developed technology
|3,639
|3,639
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|1,506
|1,553
|Equity-based compensation
|2,798
|3,926
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(150
|)
|(735
|)
|Warranty provision
|1,720
|(1,138
|)
|Inventory reserve
|839
|600
|Changes in working capital, net
|(48,784
|)
|26,484
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(13,059
|)
|47,502
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(2,352
|)
|(2,396
|)
|Retirement/disposal of property, plant and equipment
|-
|10
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,352
|)
|(2,386
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of other debt
|7,862
|2,283
|Principal payments on other debt
|(7,294
|)
|(3,781
|)
|Principal payments on term loan facility
|(1,075
|)
|(1,070
|)
|Contingent consideration payments
|(1,204
|)
|(1,427
|)
|Other financing
|(14
|)
|(580
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,725
|)
|(4,575
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent balances
|2,488
|(2,001
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(14,648
|)
|38,540
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period
|364,141
|249,080
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|349,493
|$
|287,620
| Array Technologies, Inc.
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, General and Administrative Expense and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|The following table reconciles Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|302,363
|153,403
|Cost of revenue
|225,935
|98,313
|Gross profit
|76,428
|55,090
|Gross margin
|25.3
|%
|35.9
|%
|Amortization of developed technology
|3,639
|3,639
|Adjusted gross profit
|80,067
|58,729
|Adjusted gross margin
|26.5
|%
|38.3
|%
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|16,746
|$
|2,165
|Preferred dividends and accretion
|14,443
|13,502
|Net income (loss) to common shareholders
|$
|2,303
|$
|(11,337
|)
|Other expense, net
|(3,342
|)
|(4,494
|)
|Foreign currency gain (loss), net
|(689
|)
|499
|Preferred dividends and accretion
|14,443
|13,502
|Interest expense
|8,035
|8,940
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|6,534
|1,304
|Depreciation expense
|1,043
|883
|Amortization of intangibles
|4,889
|9,254
|Amortization of developed technology
|3,639
|3,639
|Equity-based compensation
|2,798
|4,020
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(150
|)
|(735
|)
|Certain legal expenses(a)
|1,083
|730
|Other costs(b)
|-
|42
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|40,586
|$
|26,247
(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI, and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call treatment evaluation for prior year.
| Array Technologies, Inc.
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, General and Administrative Expense and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted net income:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|16,746
|$
|2,165
|Preferred dividends and accretion
|14,443
|13,502
|Net income (loss) to common shareholders
|$
|2,303
|$
|(11,337
|)
|Amortization of Intangibles
|4,889
|9,254
|Amortization of developed technology
|3,639
|3,639
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|1,393
|1,552
|Series A Pref stock accretion
|7,241
|6,665
|Equity based compensation
|2,798
|4,020
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(150
|)
|(735
|)
|Certain legal expenses (a)
|1,083
|730
|Other costs(b)
|-
|42
|Income tax expense of adjustments(c)
|(3,474
|)
|(4,852
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|19,722
|$
|8,978
|Income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|152,076
|151,351
|Diluted
|152,783
|151,351
|Adjusted net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.06
|Diluted
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.06
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|152,076
|151,351
|Diluted
|152,783
|152,243
(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI, and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call treatment evaluation for prior year.
(c) Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.
| Array Technologies, Inc.
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, General and Administrative Expense and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|The following table reconciles General and administrative expense to Adjusted general and administrative expense:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|General and administrative expense
|43,945
|37,784
|Equity based compensation
|(2,798
|)
|(4,020
|)
|Certain legal expenses(a)
|(1,083
|)
|(730
|)
|Other costs(b)
|-
|(42
|)
|Adjusted general and administrative expense
|40,064
|32,992
(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI, and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call treatment evaluation for prior year.
The following table reconciles cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free cash flow:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(13,059
|)
|47,502
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(2,352
|)
|(2,396
|)
|Free cash flow
|(15,411
|)
|45,106
Legal Disclaimer:
