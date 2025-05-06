Mythics, LLC Accelerates Growth Strategy With Strategic Acquisition Of Spearmc, Expanding Oracle Cloud & Peoplesoft Expertise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The team at SpearMC will help us accelerate our vision for strategic growth and market expansion," said Paul Seifert, Mythics CEO. "Together we bring a strong ability to deliver value, provide strong solutions to clients, rewarding careers for our team, and insightful leadership to the industry."

SpearMC delivers exceptional business value through its specialized Oracle Cloud and PeopleSoft expertise, offering clients a unique blend of technical and practical implementation experiences. Since its founding in 2004, the company has maintained an unwavering focus on providing superior services, solutions, and training.

"I am thrilled about SpearMC joining forces with Mythics," said Marcus Bode, SpearMC Founder and CEO. "Combining Mythics and SpearMC creates an unmatched one-stop shop powerhouse for Oracle solutions and services, defined by our shared passion, innovation, and dedication to quality."

This dedication to excellence has earned SpearMC consistent recognition from industry authorities, including Gartner, which has repeatedly featured the firm in its Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services. With over two decades of specialized experience, SpearMC has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their Oracle investments and transform digital capabilities while minimizing implementation risks and operational disruptions.

"Welcoming and assimilating SpearMC into the Mythics family, alongside SmartERP, significantly enhances our Oracle consulting and services portfolio," said Mukunda Mohan, EVP for Mythics Consulting Services. "As a combined Mythics Consulting Services force, we bring one of the most experienced and comprehensive teams in the industry to the marketplace, with deep expertise in PeopleSoft, Oracle Cloud, and Managed Services, and we are now poised to lead our customers' transformation journeys across the Public Sector, Commercial, Healthcare, and Higher Education markets."

This acquisition strengthens Mythics' position within the Public Sector, and helps the brand dive deeper into other markets, such as healthcare, higher education, commercial and regulatory services, accelerating their ability to pioneer innovative solutions that shape the future of Oracle cloud technology. The combined expertise and capabilities that SpearMC and SmartERP add to Mythics' already impressive reputation and continues to achieve the goals set out by their ownership, One Equity Partners, to grow and expand their business.

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About SpearMC

SpearMC is a premier provider of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) solutions with a specialized focus on PeopleSoft-managed services. With more than two decades of experience, SpearMC empowers organizations to optimize, migrate, and modernize their PeopleSoft applications in the cloud. The company has successfully maintained SOC 2 Type 2 certification for several years, underscoring its commitment to security and operational excellence. SpearMC's services include cloud migration, ongoing management, security, and continuous optimization, ensuring that clients achieve the full potential of their Oracle Cloud investment while maintaining the highest levels of data protection. Alantra served as the exclusive financial advisor to SpearMC in this transaction.

SOURCE Mythics, LLC