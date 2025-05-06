A Blast From The Past: The Corolla Hatchback Gets Rowdy With New FX Edition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Based on the SE grade, the Corolla Hatchback FX adds a black vented sport wing for aggressive flair and improved aerodynamics. The 18-inch gloss white-finished alloy wheels with black lug nuts give an unexpected wow factor. Other stylish features include a heritage-inspired rear badge reminiscent of the original FX16 from the 80s.

Under the hood of the Corolla Hatchback FX Edition is the 2.0-liter Dynamic-Force direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 169 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 151 lb-ft. peak torque at 4,800 rpm. Additionally, this hatchback provides a nimble ride and has a manufacturer-estimated 33 combined MPG rating.

Inside, the Corolla Hatchback FX showcases new black Sport Touring Seats with suede inserts and orange stitching, but the pop of color doesn't stop there. The bright stitching continues on the door panels, steering wheel and shifter boot. The special edition comes standard with a 7-inch digital gauge cluster that shares useful vehicle information and can be customized to show different layouts based on the driver's preference. Also standard is a wireless charger to easily charge a smartphone on the go.

The Corolla Hatchback FX Edition will be available in three color choices: Inferno, Ice Cap, and Blue Crush Metallic.

Not only is it practical, the Corolla Hatchback FX Edition offers a stylish, sporty and exciting driving experience. There will only be 1,600 Corolla Hatchback FX Editions assembled for the U.S. and customers can expect them to arrive at Toyota dealerships this fall. Additional details and pricing for the full Corolla lineup will be shared later this year.

Instinctive Technology

The Corolla Hatchback FX Edition comes with the 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system. With an available active Drive Connect* subscription, drivers can interact with the system through touch and voice activation and, with Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect*, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates will also be available.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system allows dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility. A Wi-Fi Connect* trial/subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices, turning the car into an AT&T Hotspot, and the ability to link customers' separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle with the Integrated Streaming* feature (30 day/3GB Wi-Fi Connect* and 1-month Integrated Streaming* trials included). This augments the already robust audio playback ability that includes HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription.

The Corolla Hatchback FX Edition offers a host of Connected Services available on all grades. The 5-year minimum Safety Connect* trial includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. The 5-year minimum Service Connect* trial provides drivers the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders. And, with an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription, drivers remotely interact with their vehicle through the Toyota app (1-year trial included).

*4G Network-dependent

Safety & Convenience

The 2025 Corolla Hatchback FX Edition comes with the robust Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. This safety suite includes:



Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Lane Tracing Assist: Lane Tracing Assist is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use.

Road Sign Assist: Road Sign Assist uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display

Automatic High Beams: Automatic High Beams is designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate. Proactive Driving Assist: Proactive Driving Assist uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

For complete details on TSS 3.0, please visit Toyota/safety-sense .

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The Corolla Hatchback FX Edition also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a no additional cost plan that covers normal factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

