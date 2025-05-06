Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Partners With Ascend Aesthetic Partners To Strengthen A Collaborative Community Focused On Growth, Learning, And Patient Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery has joined Ascend Aesthetic Partners, forming a partnership rooted in shared values of collaboration, clinical excellence, and continuous learning. With the addition of Dr. Joseph Raniere, Jr., Dr. Edward S. Gronka, and Dr. Takintope Akinbiyi as Partner Physicians, as well as Amanda Fowler, PA-C, Ascend now includes-and a growing community-working together to advance the field of aesthetic medicine.

This partnership reflects what both teams believe is essential to the future of the aesthetic specialty: creating space for physicians to stay focused on delivering exceptional care, while being part of something bigger-a community committed to moving the field forward.

“What stood out about Dr. Raniere, Dr. Gronka, Dr. Akinbiyi, and Amanda Fowler was their genuine commitment to their patients and their team,” said Dr. William Hedden, Chief Medical Officer of Ascend Aesthetic Partners.“They bring experience and curiosity, and we're excited to learn from and grow with them.”

Anthony Milonas, CEO of Ascend, added:“We built Ascend to be more than a business-we're a network where physicians are supported, respected, and heard. This partnership is a reflection of that vision, and a great example of what can happen when people align on purpose. JP Yarid, our VP of Partnership Development, was instrumental in bringing this new company on board-his leadership truly helped make this vision a reality.”

Located in Atlanta, Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery has long been recognized for its patient-first approach and dedication to quality outcomes. This next chapter allows the practice to maintain its local focus while gaining access to broader resources, a collaborative peer group, and ongoing professional development.

“What drew us to Ascend was the sense of alignment-not just around strategy, but around values,” said Dr. Raniere.“It's clear they're building something that puts people first-patients, providers, and teams.”

Dr. Gronka echoed the sentiment:“We're joining a community of peers who are open, humble, and dedicated to learning from each other. That's not easy to find-and it's what makes this partnership meaningful.”

Ascend Aesthetic Partners brings together independently respected practices through a physician-led model focused on community, collaboration, education, and unity. The addition of Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery reinforces a shared commitment to staying at the forefront of aesthetic medicine, while supporting one another in the journey.

About Ascend Aesthetic Partners:

Ascend Aesthetic Partners is a network of leading surgeons dedicated to redefining excellence in plastic surgery and aesthetic care. This support services organization offers strategic investment opportunities and advanced support services in finance, HR, marketing, IT, and operational management for the plastic surgery and aesthetic practices they serve. Through clinical leadership and collaborative growth, Ascend provides comprehensive support to its network of surgeons nationwide. These initiatives are tailored to help practices thrive in a competitive healthcare landscape while maintaining a patient-first approach. For more information about Ascend Aesthetic Partners and its services, visit .

Interested surgeons can explore a comprehensive suite of services on the Ascend Aesthetic Partners website to learn more about how Ascend's network, expertise, and support services can empower their practice and elevate patient care. For more information about the fellowship program, contact Beth Guerin, Director of Physician Recruitment and Engagement, at ....

About Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery:

Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery has been delivering high-level patient experiences in plastic surgery for over 25 years. Their Board Certified surgeons continually stay at the forefront of medical and technological advancements in medicine, serving patients throughout Metro Atlanta with offices in Fayetteville, Newnan, Stockbridge, and LaGrange. The team at Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery is committed to delivering the best experience for patients to achieve their aesthetic goals through supportive patient care and exceptional surgical services. For more information about Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, visit .

Media Contact: Jessica Walker MA, APR, CPRC

Email: ...

Phone: (239) 470-4112