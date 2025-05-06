403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trent Alexander-Arnold Departs Liverpool Football Club
(MENAFN) Liverpool Football Club has confirmed that their long-serving right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract on June 30. This decision brings an end to a remarkable 20-year association between the player and the Premier League giants.
The 26-year-old England international, who joined Liverpool's academy at the tender age of six, has become a pivotal figure for the club. Since making his senior debut in 2016, he has amassed 352 appearances and contributed 23 goals to the team's successes.
In a heartfelt statement released by Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold expressed his need for a new chapter. “After giving my all every day for 20 years, I’ve come to a point where I feel I need a change — a new challenge as a footballer and as a human being,” he stated. “I think this is the right time to do it. There are many things I want to say to the fans, but most importantly, thank you. You were with me from the very beginning. I always felt your support, your love -- every minute was beautiful.”
A cornerstone of Liverpool's recent era of triumph, Alexander-Arnold played an instrumental role in securing seven major trophies for the club. His impressive silverware collection includes two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and one each of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, and Community Shield.
While his future club has not been officially revealed, Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked in media reports with a potential move to Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.
The 26-year-old England international, who joined Liverpool's academy at the tender age of six, has become a pivotal figure for the club. Since making his senior debut in 2016, he has amassed 352 appearances and contributed 23 goals to the team's successes.
In a heartfelt statement released by Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold expressed his need for a new chapter. “After giving my all every day for 20 years, I’ve come to a point where I feel I need a change — a new challenge as a footballer and as a human being,” he stated. “I think this is the right time to do it. There are many things I want to say to the fans, but most importantly, thank you. You were with me from the very beginning. I always felt your support, your love -- every minute was beautiful.”
A cornerstone of Liverpool's recent era of triumph, Alexander-Arnold played an instrumental role in securing seven major trophies for the club. His impressive silverware collection includes two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and one each of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, and Community Shield.
While his future club has not been officially revealed, Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked in media reports with a potential move to Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment