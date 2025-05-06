UAE Maintains Environmental Sustainability Via Pioneering Initiatives

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Following is a report by UAE News Agency (WAM) as part of the environment file of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA)

ABU DHABI, May 6 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates maintained efforts in 2025 to ensure sustainability principles and environmental preservation through numerous pioneering initiatives and solutions aimed at protecting natural resources, enhancing biodiversity and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

These efforts align with national frameworks targeting climate neutrality by 2051.

The UAE has succeeded in reinforcing its position as a global hub for rallying efforts to confront the climate change challenge and accelerate environmental protection and sustainability through a series of leading international achievements and initiatives.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed commitment to contributing to the international climate action.

Sheikh Mohammad, in a statement marking the National Environment Day on February 4, said: "We are inspired by our rich legacy in sustainability, and we continue our steadfast approach to protecting the environment, preserving its resources, and supporting biodiversity for a sustainable future for upcoming generations." Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al Maktoum, called for the preservation of a nature-friendly lifestyle and the safeguarding of national achievements in sustainability domain.

Since the beginning of this year, the UAE has witnessed a series of accomplishments and initiatives that bolstered environmental sustainability at local and international levels. These include announcing the first-of-its-kind marine exploration journey to conduct a comprehensive survey of the seabed in territorial waters aboard the research vessel "Jeon." The Environment and Natural Preserves Authority in Sharjah announced the official inclusion of Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Green List of Protected Areas. It also announced the official membership of the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre in the World Wetland Network.

Moreover, the UAE has unveiled the development of a geospatial data platform for agriculture and water resources, aimed at reducing groundwater consumption in the agricultural sector by two percent and increasing the use of non-conventional water sources for irrigation from 8-13 percent by 2027.

To reinforce its leadership in sustainability and environmental conservation, the UAE Government approved the launch of the National Green Building Certification Program - a voluntary classification system in its first phase that assesses and certifies sustainable buildings according to the highest environmental standards.

The program targets commercial buildings, hospitality and hotel establishments, industrial facilities, government buildings and residential complexes.

The Green Building Certification Program supports the National Energy and Water Demand Management Program 2050, which aims to reduce energy consumption by 50 percent and water consumption by 40 percent by 2050.

During the "Year of Sustainability 2024," the UAE issued more than 87 policies, initiatives and regulatory decisions in the sustainability sector.

These included the "Plant the UAE" program, a federal law on minimizing the impacts of climate change, the national biofuel policy, the general framework for sustainable digital transformation, hosting the World Food Security Summit, and signing several international agreements and memorandums of understanding to support global renewable energy efforts and implement national strategies related to hydrogen, energy, the circular economy and biodiversity.

In 2025, the UAE further solidified its global standing as a driving force in the transition to clean energy through advanced projects that bolster energy security and inspire the world in innovation and sustainability.

In the early weeks of this year, the UAE announced the launch of the largest and first-of-its-kind global project that combined solar energy and battery storage. The project will provide round-the-clock renewable energy and provide approximately one gigawatt of base-load renewable power per day. It features a five-gigawatt direct-current solar photovoltaic plant and 19 gigawatt\hours of battery energy storage systems.

The UAE is preparing to expand its clean energy production portfolio with the anticipated completion of the Ajban solar photovoltaic power plant in the third quarter of 2026.

The plant will generate 1.5 gigawatts of electricity and support carbon neutrality goals by reducing more than 2.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually, making it one of the largest independent solar power plants in the world.

The UAE currently operates three of the largest solar power plants globally and aims to reach a clean energy production capacity of 14.2 gigawatts by 2030.

In January, the UAE, Italy, and Albania signed a tripartite framework partnership agreement to collaborate on clean energy projects, including large-scale renewable energy ventures in Albania focused on solar PV, wind and hybrid solutions. Part of this renewable energy will be transmitted to Italy.

In February, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company "Masdar," TotalEnergies, and decarbonization company "EPointZero" signed a framework agreement to promote clean energy projects in emerging markets and developing economies across Africa and Asia.

In March, Masdar announced an agreement with the Spanish company "Endesa" to acquire a 49.99 percent stake in four solar power plants in Spain with a total capacity of 446 megawatts.

Masdar is investing in more than 40 countries across six continents and is committed to investing in global projects. It targets a total installed capacity of more than 100 gigawatts by 2030, with ambitions to double that in the years to follow. (end) rk