Lavrov says Ukraine ‘betrayed’ its past
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Ukraine of betraying its historical roots by allowing the West to establish a Nazi regime in Kiev. In an interview for the TASS Children project, Lavrov claimed that the West intentionally aimed to bring about Russia's "strategic defeat" by promoting historical amnesia and weakening Ukraine's spiritual and moral values.
He argued that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine began with the country's government waging war on its own people, a result of a Western-backed coup that placed an anti-Russian, Russophobic regime in power. Lavrov criticized this regime for labeling those who opposed the coup as terrorists and for initiating an internal war against its own citizens.
Lavrov pointed out that Europe is divided in its approach to confronting its Nazi history. Some countries try to quickly erase their national shame, while others use Nazi ideologies to maintain political power. He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to ensuring that the memory of these historical events remains intact and unaltered.
The Russian official also condemned the glorification of WWII-era Ukrainian nationalist figures with Nazi ties, such as Stepan Bandera, a leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), and Ulas Samchuk, a Nazi collaborator. He highlighted the annual marches held in Ukraine to honor these controversial figures.
Moscow has consistently warned about the revival of Nazism in Ukraine, labeling “denazification” as one of the main goals of its military operation. However, these claims have often been dismissed by Western officials and media as part of Russian propaganda.
