Qatar Media Corporation, US Embassy Discuss Joint Cooperation

2025-05-06 04:20:35
Doha, Qatar: The International Cooperation and Agreements Office of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) held a meeting with officials from the US Embassy in Doha to discuss ways to enhance media cooperation.

Abdullah Ghanem Al Muhannadi, Director of QMC's International Cooperation and Agreements Office; Ali bin Saleh Al-Sada, Director of Qatar TV; Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula; along with the editors-in-chief of local newspapers, met with Sana Ajmi from the Public Relations and Media Engagement Office and Mohamed Trad, Cultural Affairs Specialist at the US Embassy in Doha.

The meeting focused on exploring avenues to strengthen media cooperation in ways that serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

