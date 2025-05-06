Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Thermal Wellness Market: Focused Insights (2025-2030) Featuring Profiles Of Leading Players - Accor, Aman Group, Four Seasons Hotels, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International And More


2025-05-06 04:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Wellness Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Thermal Wellness Market, valued at USD 61.36 billion in 2024, is estimated to reach USD 78.32 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.15%. The market's growth is propelled by heightened health awareness and an upswing in wellness tourism, which combines travel with personal well-being enhancement.

Market Insights

Services: The massage therapy segment leads with over 40% market share, attributed to rising wellness tourism, increased health consciousness, and the prevalence of chronic pain and stress.

Facilities: Thermal spas exhibit the highest growth with a 4.44% CAGR due to their therapeutic use of thermal and mineral-rich waters for skin and musculoskeletal conditions.

Gender: Women dominate the market as they seek wellness experiences enhancing appearance and skin health.

Age Group: The 35 to 64 demographic holds the largest market share, driven by busy lifestyles and a focus on relaxation and wellness.

Geography: Europe leads the market, supported by its rich spa culture, rising lifestyle-related issues, and wellness tourism expansion.

Market Trends

Rising Popularity of Saunas: This trend is fueled by accessibility, cultural trends, and health benefits. Saunas promote detoxification and offer relaxation, enhanced sleep, pain relief, and improved circulation.

Increasing Demand for Natural Remedies: Consumers are turning to natural therapies and remedies, valuing natural healing and eco-conscious travel over pharmaceutical treatments for conditions like joint pain and stress.

Market Drivers

Increased Health Consciousness: There's a growing demand for wellness services due to stress and interest in natural therapies. Consumers prioritize high-quality authentic experiences in stress-reducing spa environments.

Growing Wellness Tourism: Shifts in consumer preferences, blending travel and wellness, and a focus on self-care drive demand. Tourists seek experiential and unique wellness-related travel options.

Industry Challenges

High Costs: The industry's growth is tempered by the high costs of maintaining facilities, infrastructure, and energy consumption, limiting accessibility and creating price sensitivity among consumers.

Key Vendors

  • Accor S.A.
  • Aman Group S.a.r.l.
  • Four Seasons Hotels Limited
  • Hilton
  • IHG Hotels & Resorts
  • Marriott International, Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Chiva-Som Hua Hin
  • Blue Lagoon
  • Terme di Saturnia
  • Therme Group
  • Vy Resort Thermal & Spa

Recent Vendor Activities

  • In 2024, Hilton inaugurated a wellness center at Signia by Hilton Atlanta, offering a spa, beauty bar, fitness center, and outdoor pool, catering to guests' rejuvenation needs.
  • Peninsula Hot Springs Pty Ltd launched Eco Lodges emphasizing rest and relaxation, each featuring its own hot spring and outdoor mineral baths, designed to inspire deep rest.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 133
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $61.36 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.32 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1%
Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered
Chapter - 1: Global Thermal Wellness Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings
  • Key Developments

Chapter - 2: Global Thermal Wellness Market Segmentation Data

  • Service Market Insights (2021-2030)
  • Facility Market Insights (2021-2030)
  • Gender Market Insights (2021-2030)
  • Age Group Market Insights (2021-2030)

Chapter - 3: Global Thermal Wellness Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • Global Thermal Wellness Market Drivers
  • Global Thermal Wellness Market Trends
  • Global Thermal Wellness Market Constraints

Chapter - 4: Global Thermal Wellness Market Overview

  • Global Thermal Wellness Market - Competitive Landscape
  • Global Thermal Wellness Market - Key Players
  • Global Thermal Wellness Market - Key Company Profiles

Chapter - 5: Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Accor SA
  • Aman Group S.a.r.l.
  • Four Seasons Hotels Limited
  • Hilton
  • IHG Hotels & Resorts
  • Marriott International, Inc.
  • Chiva-Som Hua Hin
  • Blue Lagoon
  • Terme di Saturnia
  • Therme Group
  • Vy Resort Thermal & Spa
  • Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH
  • Peninsula Hot Springs Pty Ltd
  • Gellert
  • Baden-Baden Kur & Tourismus GmbH
  • Kempinski Hotels
  • Caldea
  • Termas de Puyehue Hotel
  • Terme di Montecatini Spa
  • Kempinski Hotels
  • Lanserhof
  • Onsen Hot Pools Queenstown Ltd.
  • Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa
  • Papallacta Hot Springs
  • Thermae Bath Spa Limited

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109511979

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search