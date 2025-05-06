U.S. Housewraps Market Insights 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis Of Key Players - Benjamin Obdyke, Berry Global, Dupont, INDEVCO, Kingspan, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain And More

Technological Advancements in House Wrap Materials

New-generation housewraps incorporate features such as self-adhering membranes, reinforced fabrics, and improved breathability to provide superior protection against water intrusion while allowing vapor to escape. These advancements help reduce installation errors and increase the lifespan of buildings, making housewraps more attractive to contractors and homeowners. The US housewraps market is experiencing a technological revolution, with advances in material science and product development impacting the performance and efficiency of these critical building elements. The most noticeable trend in the market is the increasing use of self-adhering and liquid-applied housewraps.

Self-adhering housewraps incorporate an adhesive layer into the product so there is no need for staples or mechanical fastening. This reduces installation time, labor, and potential application mistakes. These housewraps stick to surfaces better, better-blocking air and water penetration than basic wraps. Liquid-applied housewraps produce a continuous, unbroken gap-filling membrane that seals tightly and is best suited to complex building designs. They are applied by spraying, rolling, or brushing and develop a monolithic waterproof and air-resistant film. Unlike traditional housewraps that can rip and shift, liquid-applied wraps are attached firmly to the substrate, with no leaks, to offer durable performance.

Increasing Focus on High-Performance House Wraps

Builders are increasingly opting for high-performance housewraps that offer superior permeability, UV resistance, and enhanced air-barrier properties. These advanced housewraps improve moisture management by allowing water vapor to escape while preventing liquid water from penetrating the building envelope. As building standards continue to evolve, contractors are seeking next-generation solutions that enhance moisture control, energy efficiency, and the long-term durability of structures.

Next-generation housewraps address these needs by providing superior protection against air and water infiltration while maintaining vapor permeability, helping to prevent mold growth and structural damage. Additionally, government agencies and industry regulators are enforcing stricter building codes focused on energy efficiency, airtightness, and moisture control. High-performance housewraps support compliance with these regulations by functioning as highly effective air barriers without compromising the building's ability to breathe.

Increase in Adoption of Energy-Efficient & Sustainable Building Materials

As awareness of environmental footprints grows, tight building codes and a move towards green building, contractors, architects, and homeowners are increasingly focusing on materials that provide thermal efficiency, moisture management, and sustainability. The International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) covered energy efficiency requirements for building envelopes, both commercial and residential buildings. This persuades builders to build homes that are highly energy efficient, such as the application of housewraps to minimize air infiltration and enhance HVAC efficiency. As concerns about climate change and carbon emissions grow, the building industry is looking toward sustainable materials that reduce environmental impact.

Energy-saving and sustainable housewraps are part of this drive by saving energy, increasing durability, and encouraging recyclable and non-toxic materials. Contractors and builders are actively opting for high-performance housewraps as an economic long-term measure for enhancing the durability of a building and reducing energy consumption. As the world progresses toward environmentally friendly, energy-efficient materials, green, high-performance housewraps will play an increasingly significant part in driving sustainable housing toward a greener future in the U.S.

Rise in Demand for Moisture & Air Barrier Solutions

Moisture entry is one of the main reasons for structural deterioration, mold growth, higher maintenance costs, and shortened building lifespan. Builders and homeowners are turning to advanced house wrap solutions that provide better moisture resistance and long-term durability. DuPont's Tyvek DrainWrap features drainage grooves to route water away from the building, minimizing the potential for entrapped moisture and mold development. A well-sealed building envelope is essential for energy efficiency.

Housewraps act as air barriers, limiting unnecessary airflow that causes heat loss during winter and heat gain during summer. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that air sealing can save up to 30% on energy costs, making air barriers a priority in contemporary construction. The housewrap market is experiencing continuous innovation, with the housewrap manufacturers developing very durable, breathable, and moisture-resistant wraps. Non-perforated housewraps are replacing the original perforated ones as they provide better protection from moisture without compromising on vapor permeability.

High Initial Costs

Housewraps are typically made from synthetic materials like polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyolefin. Raw material prices are influenced by supply chain interruption, crude oil price, and production capacity. New housewraps have other features such as breathability, UV protection, and improved water vapor permeability. The extra features increase the cost of production, leading to the high-end housewraps being more expensive than the simpler types. It requires skilled labor to install house wrap correctly, flashing, and overlapping techniques.

In areas of labor shortages where wages are increasing, such as California and Texas, homebuilders prefer to avoid the use of housewraps to cut expenses and utilize alternative sheathing options. Many builders and contractors still use commodity materials like asphalt-saturated felt, foam rigid insulation, or tape-seamed OSB as cheaper alternatives for housewraps. These products provide some moisture management at a lower cost, reducing the requirement for housewraps.

U.S. HOUSE WRAPS MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

The U.S. house wrap market by product type is segmented into mechanically-attached housewraps and non-mechanically-attached housewraps. The mechanically-attached housewrap segment accounted for the largest market share. They are synthetic-based weather-resistant barriers (WRBs) that are fastened with staples, nails, or cap fasteners. Housewraps are installed on the exterior sheathing of a building before the installation of siding and serve as a moisture barrier and air seal while permitting water vapor to ventilate. Generally made of polyethylene, polypropylene, or other synthetic materials, these housewraps are an economical and convenient option for builders.

Mechanically-attached versions, unlike self-adhered (non-mechanically-attached) housewraps, need to be manually fastened but are more flexible in installation and repair. One of the main reasons that mechanically attached housewraps remain so prominent is their material cost and overall affordability over self-adhered options. These housewraps can be installed with ease using handy tools such as staplers, nails, or cap fasteners, hence they are widely adopted in the construction field. In contrast to self-adhered wraps, which need to be applied on a clean, dry surface to adhere well, mechanically attached wraps can be installed under different weather conditions, such as colder or humid conditions.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATIONS

The U.S. housing wraps market by applications is categorized into new construction and repair & remodeling. The new construction segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period. The growth of housing developments, multi-family units, and apartment structures is the primary factor pushing house wrap usage. Pandemic-driven housing surge & urbanization trends have ignited single-family housing construction in states such as Texas, Florida, and California.

U.S. building codes require rigorous air leakage and moisture control measures, so housewraps are an essential part of new construction. Energy-efficient building standards promote improved air-sealing solutions, compelling builders to employ high-performance housewraps. Self-adhesive housewraps minimize human mistakes in the field during construction, leaving fewer holes and less leakage in new houses. Construction professionals prefer peel-and-stick housewraps to prevent staples and mechanical fasteners from introducing potential points of leakage. This is especially attractive in new home construction, where speed and efficiency are everything.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS

The professional end-users segment dominates and holds the largest share of the U.S. house wraps market. Current building codes, including the IECC and LEED certifications, mandate robust air and moisture barriers to minimize energy loss and prevent structural damage. As regulations become more stringent, professional users are increasingly required to upgrade to housewraps that meet compliance standards, driving bulk purchases and encouraging product innovation. Rising population and rapid urbanization have fueled new home construction, multi-family developments, and commercial building projects.

The volume of these projects continues to generate strong demand for durable, efficient, and cost-effective housewrap solutions, contributing to steady market growth. To address diverse climatic conditions across the U.S., new house wrap products must offer improved breathability, enhanced moisture control, stronger UV resistance, and longer life spans. As professionals seek faster installation methods and higher-performing materials, manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D. This has resulted in a continuous stream of innovative products, strengthening market penetration and meeting the evolving needs of the construction industry.

HOUSE WRAPS MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES: VENDOR ANALYSIS

The U.S. house wraps market report consists of exclusive data on 23 vendors. The U.S. housewraps market is characterized by low market concentration and intense competition among vendors. The presence of numerous global and regional players has created a highly competitive landscape, pushing companies to continuously improve their product offerings and strengthen their value propositions to maintain market share. To stand out, leading companies are heavily investing in research and development to introduce advanced house wrap solutions.

For example, DuPont launched the Tyvek FireCurb House Wrap, which incorporates flame-retardant technology suitable for a variety of building structures. The future growth of the U.S. housewraps market will largely depend on innovation and advancements in material science. Self-adhering housewraps, vapor-permeable membranes, and fire-resistant coatings are expected to gain momentum as regulatory requirements become stricter and contractors increasingly demand high-performance materials.

Key Vendors



Benjamin Obdyke

Berry Global

DuPont

INDEVCO

Kingspan

Owens Corning Saint-Gobain

Other Prominent Vendors



ANCI

Alpha Pro Tech

Carlisle Company Incorporated

Dorken

IPG

James Hardie Building Products

Kimberly-Clark

Lowe's

Mewar Polytex

Ox Engineered Products

PrimeSource Building Products

PROSOCO

Protecto Wrap

Tamlyn VaproShield

RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES



On March 15, 2023, Berry Global Group announced the expansion of its high-performance building wrap line with the launch of TYPAR DrainableWrap, its first drainable building wrap designed to protect multi-story structures from the elements while effectively managing excess moisture. On March 11, 2025, Amcor and Berry Global Group announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) had ended. This marks an important step toward completing their planned merger, as it fulfills another key condition needed for the deal to move forward. The definitive merger agreement is expected to close in mid-2025.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the U.S. house wraps market?

2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. house wraps market?

3. What are the factors driving U.S. house wraps market growth?

4. Who are the major players in the U.S. house wraps market?

Key Attributes