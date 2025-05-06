403
Alberta Premier Suggests Possible Separation Vote
(MENAFN) On Monday, Alberta’s premier suggested that the province might hold a referendum next year on potentially breaking away from Canada—if a sufficient number of citizens support the idea through a formal petition.
This possibility hinges entirely on the success of a grassroots movement meeting the established signature threshold.
Danielle Smith clarified her administration’s stance during a live video statement: "To be clear from the outset, our government will not be putting a vote on separation from Canada on the referendum ballot."
She emphasized that her government would not initiate such a vote independently.
Nonetheless, Smith acknowledged the legitimacy of public-led initiatives. She stated that if an official petition led by citizens successfully gathers the "requisite number of signatures" to request such a referendum, her government would "respect the democratic process" and add the proposed question to the 2026 provincial referendum ballot.
This highlights the administration’s commitment to democratic principles without directly endorsing the idea of separation.
In addition to addressing the referendum topic, Smith announced plans to establish a task force aimed at negotiating with Ottawa over regulations affecting Alberta’s energy sector.
She criticized current federal policies for hampering the province’s ability to fully exploit its energy potential.
"We have the most abundant and accessible natural resources of any country on Earth, and yet we landlock them, sell what we do produce to a single customer to the south of us while enabling polluting dictatorships to eat our lunch," she remarked, expressing frustration with the economic and environmental consequences of current trade limitations.
