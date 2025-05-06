RSA Announces New RSA Governance & Lifecycle ISPM Capabilities At RSAC 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--RSA, the security-first identity leader, announced new Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) capabilities at RSAC 2025 that will help enterprises proactively find and resolve security risks across hybrid and cloud environments. Built into the RSAGovernance & Lifecycle identity governance and administration (IGA) solution, the new ISPM features address critical cybersecurity risks that result from cloud computing, remote work, and the growth of human and non-human identities.

Combined with leading RSA Governance & Lifecycle IGA capabilities, RSA ISPM innovations help organizations proactively reduce their identity attack surface. New AI-powered dashboards deliver proactive and actionable insights into policy violations, excessive entitlements, orphaned accounts, and other critical risks that can weaken security and compliance. RSA solutions don't stop at identifying risks: they go further by recommending specific actions to resolve issues, helping organizations move quickly from insight to resolution.

Increasingly complex IT environments have made it impossible for organizations to gain a comprehensive understanding of their identity posture using traditional approaches to identity and access management, leaving them vulnerable to attacks, compliance fines, and other risks. To adapt to this evolving threat landscape, organizations are turning to ISPM, a new cybersecurity framework that complements traditional IGA functions by stressing comprehensive visibility, continuous risk assessment, and automated remediation of identity-related vulnerabilities.

RSA Governance & Lifecycle provides the ISPM capabilities enterprises need to gain comprehensive visibility into their identity ecosystem. Its advanced dashboards, powered by AI, analyze identity data to proactively uncover vulnerabilities, prioritize risks, and deliver clear, actionable insights for admins, business leaders, and executives. The new RSA Governance & Lifecycle ISPM capabilities will be generally available in Q3 2025.

“Reactive identity security capabilities simply aren't sufficient for today's threats, which demand solutions that can proactively find, prioritize, and resolve identity risks,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai.“Government agencies, banks, healthcare, energy, and other security-first organizations need a unified identity platform-including strong access security, enterprise-grade passwordless authentication, governance, and lifecycle operating in an ISPM framework-to stop cyberattacks, stay in compliance, and accelerate productivity.”

“For identity teams overwhelmed by data, the new AI-powered dashboards from RSA provide the proactive information they need to prioritize actions and enhance their security,” said RSA Chief Product and Technology Officer Jim Taylor.“With more threats, higher compliance expectations, and shrinking cybersecurity budgets, the new RSA Governance & Lifecycle ISPM capabilities can help organizations do more-and more effectively-with less.”

“RSA Governance & Lifecycle provides organizations with the tools, visibility, and insights they need to mature their cybersecurity stance, proactively resolve risks, and fulfill audit requirements,” said Alaa Abdulnabi, Senior Vice President & General Manager, International.“These innovations ensure that high-security organizations can stay ahead of cybersecurity threats and operational challenges.”

The new RSA Governance & Lifecycle ISPM capabilities and other solution enhancements announced at RSAC Conference offer key benefits for enterprises, including:



Unparalleled visibility : Advanced dashboards offer a comprehensive view of identity risk across your entire environment, enabling organizations to take proactive measures to secure resources, reduce their attack surface, and prevent breaches before they happen.

Actionable insights for everyone : Dashboards visualize complex data for admins, business leaders, and executives to coordinate and prioritize action. Easier, continuous compliance: New RSA Governance & Lifecycle ISPM capabilities make it easy to surface the evidence auditors need, highlight areas that require attention, and reveal opportunities to reduce risk-all while maturing Zero Trust architecture and aiding with the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) and the Cloud Computing Regulatory Framework (CCRF), ISO 27001, SOC 2, and other compliance initiatives.

RSA Governance & Lifecycle provides these capabilities in a solution recognized for its flexible deployment options, comprehensive visibility, and engaging gamification features that drive a culture of compliance and boost user satisfaction. These capabilities make RSA Governance & Lifecycle a powerful tool for enterprises looking to enhance their ISPM strategy, while simplifying governance and lifecycle management.

Watch recorded demos to see the new ISPM dashboards in action.

Have questions or want to speak with someone directly? Contact us and RSA representatives will contact you directly.

