CPX Appoints Tenet As Digital Growth Partner

Award-winning UI/UX and growth marketing agency Tenet (We are Tenet) selected to spearhead CPX's digital transformation efforts and accelerate global market expansion following strategic G42 acquisition.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 5, 2025 – Tenet (We are Tenet), a globally recognized growth marketing and UI/UX design agency, today announced its appointment as the strategic digital growth partner for CPX, the UAE's premier cybersecurity solutions provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in CPX's ambitious regional and global expansion strategy, following its recent acquisition by Abu Dhabi-based AI and cloud computing leader G42.

As digital transformation accelerates globally, organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats requiring cutting-edge security solutions. CPX has established itself as a trusted cybersecurity powerhouse in the UAE, delivering comprehensive end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions to governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Shantanu Pandey, Founder and CEO of Tenet, commented on the significance of the collaboration:“Cybersecurity has become the cornerstone of digital resilience in today's hyper-connected world. We're honored to be selected by a leader like CPX to advance their global expansion strategy. This appointment validates our expertise in creating transformative digital experiences that drive measurable business results in competitive markets.”

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX has rapidly emerged as a regional leader in cybersecurity. With a team of over 500 cybersecurity specialists, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:



Cyber consulting and resilience services

Cloud security solutions

Operational technology (OT) security

Cyber test and evaluation Physical security solutions

In October 2024, CPX was acquired by G42, integrating CPX's advanced cybersecurity capabilities into G42's AI value chain and enhancing the group's ability to provide secure digital infrastructure solutions globally.

Tenet will support CPX's expansion by implementing comprehensive digital growth strategies, including user experience optimization, brand development, and targeted marketing campaigns designed to penetrate new markets while strengthening CPX's position in existing ones.

This appointment brings together cybersecurity expertise and digital innovation to address the evolving needs of organizations worldwide. As cyber threats become more sophisticated and widespread, businesses require specialized partners who understand both digital performance and protection.

The collaboration will enable Tenet to enhance CPX's digital customer journey, optimize user experiences across platforms, and implement data-driven marketing strategies to connect with customers more effectively across new markets.

“We see this as more than just a client engagement-it's a strategic alliance that will reshape how cybersecurity companies approach digital growth,” added Shantanu Pandey.“By combining Tenet's digital transformation expertise with CPX's industry-leading security solutions, we're creating a blueprint for how cybersecurity firms can scale globally while maintaining the highest standards of user experience and brand consistency.”

CPX is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The company serves enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors with advanced security services designed to counter sophisticated threats in today's digital landscape. Following its acquisition by G42 in October 2024, CPX has strengthened its position in the cybersecurity market and accelerated its plans for global expansion.

Tenet (formerly Kodeglobe) is an award-winning global growth marketing and UI/UX design agency headquartered in the UAE with strategic offices across the UK, USA, and India. Founded by Shantanu Pandey, Tenet has established itself as a digital transformation leader, delivering measurable business impact for Fortune 1000 companies across 15+ countries spanning cybersecurity, healthcare, government, real estate, retail sectors, and many more industries.

In the UAE, Tenet has built a particularly strong reputation, having worked with some of the region's leading businesses across cybersecurity, healthcare, government, AI real estate, and other key sectors. Their commitment to delivering world-class design and growth marketing solutions continues to position them as a trusted choice for ambitious brands aiming for regional and international success.

The agency's comprehensive service portfolio includes research-driven UI/UX design , web and mobile app development, brand strategy & identity development, conversion rate optimization, and comprehensive growth marketing solutions including Pay-Per-Click (PPC) campaigns and outcome based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) . Tenet's user-centric approach focuses on creating digital experiences that drive meaningful engagement and measurable business results.

Tenet specializes in enterprise-level digital experiences, user-centric product design, SEO strategy, performance marketing campaigns, and digital brand acceleration for businesses seeking global expansion.

Tenet's approach combines strategic innovation with creative excellence, focusing on delivering measurable ROI through improved user engagement, higher conversion rates, and enhanced digital customer journeys. The agency's proven track record in transforming cybersecurity companies' digital presence makes it uniquely positioned to support organizations in regulated and high-security industries.

