403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU contemplates complete ban on Russian gas
(MENAFN) The European Commission (EC) is planning to propose legislation aimed at completely phasing out Russian pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by the end of 2027, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the EU has been working to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, which was once its largest gas supplier. Although the volume of Russian gas imports has dropped significantly, Russia still remains a key supplier to the EU through pipelines via Turkey and LNG shipments.
Sources familiar with the matter say that in June, the EU will propose banning new Russian gas contracts and spot purchases, with these measures set to take effect by the end of the year. Additionally, the EC is expected to introduce plans next month to gradually phase out remaining Russian pipeline gas and LNG linked to long-term contracts, though these measures will include a transition period lasting until 2027. These proposals, scheduled to be unveiled in Strasbourg on Tuesday, are still under discussion and may change.
Earlier discussions about banning Russian LNG were part of the EU’s 16th sanctions package, adopted in February 2025, but these plans were shelved due to opposition from certain member states.
France, Spain, and Belgium remain significant importers of Russian LNG, accounting for 85% of Europe’s LNG imports from Russia, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). While pipeline gas imports from Russia have significantly decreased, EU imports of Russian LNG surged, with Russia supplying 17.5% of the bloc’s LNG in 2024, second only to the US, which accounted for 45.3%.
The proposed ban could create additional opportunities for US LNG exports, which the US has long encouraged, describing American LNG as "molecules of freedom." However, a recent Reuters report cautioned that banning Russian LNG could hinder the EU's leverage in trade negotiations with the US, particularly as Brussels seeks to use energy imports to secure tariff reductions on EU goods.
At the same time, some EU industry leaders have pushed for a return to cheaper Russian gas amid growing concerns over a manufacturing crisis.
Russia has consistently emphasized its reliability as an energy supplier, criticizing Western sanctions on its exports as illegal under international law, while redirecting its energy shipments to "friendly" countries.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the EU has been working to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, which was once its largest gas supplier. Although the volume of Russian gas imports has dropped significantly, Russia still remains a key supplier to the EU through pipelines via Turkey and LNG shipments.
Sources familiar with the matter say that in June, the EU will propose banning new Russian gas contracts and spot purchases, with these measures set to take effect by the end of the year. Additionally, the EC is expected to introduce plans next month to gradually phase out remaining Russian pipeline gas and LNG linked to long-term contracts, though these measures will include a transition period lasting until 2027. These proposals, scheduled to be unveiled in Strasbourg on Tuesday, are still under discussion and may change.
Earlier discussions about banning Russian LNG were part of the EU’s 16th sanctions package, adopted in February 2025, but these plans were shelved due to opposition from certain member states.
France, Spain, and Belgium remain significant importers of Russian LNG, accounting for 85% of Europe’s LNG imports from Russia, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). While pipeline gas imports from Russia have significantly decreased, EU imports of Russian LNG surged, with Russia supplying 17.5% of the bloc’s LNG in 2024, second only to the US, which accounted for 45.3%.
The proposed ban could create additional opportunities for US LNG exports, which the US has long encouraged, describing American LNG as "molecules of freedom." However, a recent Reuters report cautioned that banning Russian LNG could hinder the EU's leverage in trade negotiations with the US, particularly as Brussels seeks to use energy imports to secure tariff reductions on EU goods.
At the same time, some EU industry leaders have pushed for a return to cheaper Russian gas amid growing concerns over a manufacturing crisis.
Russia has consistently emphasized its reliability as an energy supplier, criticizing Western sanctions on its exports as illegal under international law, while redirecting its energy shipments to "friendly" countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment