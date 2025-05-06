403
Vatican Cardinals Encounter Crucial Decision
(MENAFN) As the Catholic Church approaches its upcoming papal conclave scheduled for Wednesday, Vatican observers report that cardinals are feeling the weight of selecting a new leader who can mend the widening rift between progressive and traditionalist factions within the institution.
The official mourning period for Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, concluded on May 4.
The focus now shifts to the College of Cardinals, set to convene in the historic Sistine Chapel on May 7 to choose his successor.
“This is a particularly dramatic conclave,” an Italian journalist and author stated in an interview with the media. “The Church has never been as divided as it is now in the last 50 years.”
Politi explained that Pope Francis' tenure, distinguished by efforts to connect with marginalized groups and promote institutional openness and responsibility, frequently encountered opposition from hardline conservative elements.
In his final address before his passing, Francis recognized these internal conflicts and made a heartfelt plea for harmony.
According to Politi, after years of internal dissent, the incoming pope must be capable of “bring[ing] unity,” although he emphasized that many cardinals, especially those from outside Europe, often lack close personal relationships, making mutual agreement more difficult.
Among the potential candidates discussed within Vatican circles are Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi.
Politi remarked that prior to making a final decision, the cardinals must first reach a shared understanding regarding the key issues and future priorities of the Church.
