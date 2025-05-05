Suez Canal Authority, Argentine Ambassador Discuss Cooperation In Dredging, Navigation Technology

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabie, met on Monday with Argentine ambassador to Cairo, Holger Martinsen, to explore avenues for bilateral cooperation, particularly in dredging operations and advanced navigation systems.

At the outset of the meeting, Rabie expressed appreciation for the growing ties between Egypt and Argentina, and conveyed his support for efforts aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and the exchange of technical expertise.

Rabie affirmed the SCA's commitment to building strategic partnerships across global maritime and logistics sectors. He underscored the Authority's critical role in maintaining global supply chain continuity-particularly in light of the current challenges affecting the Red Sea region.

Highlighting the SCA's openness to international collaboration, Rabie noted that the Authority and its affiliated companies possess significant technical expertise and state-of-the-art capabilities in shipbuilding, maintenance, and marine engineering. He emphasized their proven track record in executing complex dredging operations and engineering works across both maritime and inland waterways.

Ambassador Martinsen, in turn, praised the strategic significance of the Suez Canal to global trade, describing it as the most vital and irreplaceable waterway in the world. He expressed optimism about a return to the Canal's pre-crisis traffic levels, noting that rerouting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope increases delivery times and strains international logistics networks.

Martinsen conveyed Argentina's interest in expanding cooperation with the Suez Canal Authority, particularly in areas where the SCA has long-standing experience-such as dredging and maritime services. He also proposed exploring opportunities to integrate Argentina's advanced technological solutions, including early emergency response systems, which could enhance navigational safety in the Canal and surrounding waters.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continued dialogue and joint efforts to bolster maritime collaboration between Egypt and Argentina.