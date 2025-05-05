1800 TEQUILA UNVEILS THE FIRST TEQUILA DIAMOND, ALCHEMIZING ITS ULTRA-PREMIUM TEQUILA INTO AN ULTRA-PRECIOUS JEWEL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An innovation this rare deserves a moment to shine. Tonight, on fashion's most memorable Monday and Cinco de Mayo, the 1800 Tequila diamond made its official debut as Grammy-nominated musician, actor, and producer, Janelle Monáe, sparkled wearing it in a bespoke brooch designed by renowned jewelry designer, Jonathan Raksha of Maison Raksha.

"To shine, and to create something truly iconic, you have to think differently," said Janelle Monáe . "It's all poetic when you think about it – just like diamonds form under pressure, reimagining how diamonds are made takes a future-focused vision and dedication. And to wear an ethical diamond from 1800 Tequila on the red carpet, with this year's theme, felt like a fitting tribute to that."

With a legacy rooted in elevating the category, 1800 Tequila continues to push the boundaries of taste – from introducing the world to Añejo tequila to now crafting a luxury tequila diamond. The 1800 Tequila diamond brooch is inspired by the iconic 1800 Cristalino bottle and the blue Weber agave plant, from which all 1800 Tequila is made. The inverted setting of the brooch mirrors the sharp, striking form of the agave plant, while the diamond captures the clarity and quality that define 1800 Cristalino.

"Every detail of the 1800 Tequila diamond brooch was crafted to embody the spirit of liquid in solid form," said Jonathan Raksha. "On a night when all eyes are on the red carpet, it was exciting to translate my design language into something more than just a jewel, but a bold statement that introduced the brand's first tequila diamond."

Building on the exceptional foundation of 1800 Añejo, 1800 Cristalino is aged for 16 months in both new American and French oak barrels before being finished in port wine casks for an additional six months, resulting in a smooth, crystal-clear, and complex añejo tequila. Like diamonds, 1800 Cristalino is transformed through time, pressure, craftsmanship, and care. And just as a diamond's value is defined by the 4Cs – Carat, Cut, Color, and Clarity – 1800 Cristalino embodies each through its own liquid journey. The result is a tequila that mirrors the transformation of a gem, where raw potential becomes rare brilliance.

Rooted in quality and tradition, 1800 Tequila is crafted from the finest ingredients and distilled to perfection. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or to elevate your favorite cocktail, it's the perfect way to celebrate life's special moments with taste. For more information about 1800 Tequila, visit 1800Tequila .

About 1800® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 super premium tequila brand in the U.S.1, is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority and creation of the first Añejo tequila, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila and follow us on Instagram @1800tequila to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio.

1800® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited. ©2025 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

1Source: Based on awards received by 1800 Tequila from Academia Mexicana del Tequila, A.C., Diosa Mayahual, SFWSC and IWSC between 2001 and 2023.

Press Contact

Reddish, [email protected]

SOURCE 1800 Tequila