Education Ministry Issues Advisory Ahead Of Expected Dust Storm In Qatar

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has issued a warning ahead of inclement weather in the country.

"In the interest of public safety, and due to weather forecasts indicating the possibility of dusty conditions tomorrow, the Ministry urges schools, parents, and students to take the necessary precautionary measures, minimise outdoor activities, and follow the safety guidelines recommended by the Health and Safety Administration," the Ministry said in a statement on social media.

The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has also announced that "the Arabian Peninsula is currently experiencing scattered dust storms, which are anticipated to impact the country in the coming hours."

QMD added that "these conditions may lead to a significant reduction in horizontal visibility, and in some cases, complete obscuration. All individuals are advised to exercise utmost caution and take necessary safety precautions."

Important tips for students during sandstorms

. Protect your eyes when leaving the house

Wear sunglasses or protective eyewear to avoid irritation.

Wear a mask before going outside

If you do not have a mask, use a clean tissue or cloth to cover your nose and mouth.

. Remain indoors at school once you arrive

Do not go outside unless necessary.

. Do not rub your eyes

If your eyes feel itchy, wash them with clean water instead of rubbing.

. If you have asthma or respiratory issues

Follow your doctor's instructions carefully during such weather.



. If you feel dizzy or have difficulty breathing

Inform a nurse or teacher immediately.