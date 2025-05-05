U.S. Gold Corp. To Participate In A Virtual Mining Conference Presented By Maxim Group LLC

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 1:30 pm EST

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Mr. George Bee, will participate as a panelist in a discussion focused on developing and operating mines in the United States.

The virtual mining conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim Group"), will take place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The event is part of a full-day program beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and concluding at 5:00 p.m. ET, featuring presentations from 18 publicly traded mining companies.

The conference will be streamed live via M-Vest. Attendees may register by becoming an M-Vest member.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering, Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "anticipates", "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to George Bee's attendance at the live panel discussion and the topics to be discussed in the live panel discussion. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

