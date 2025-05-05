AFCEA International Announces New Board Vice Chair, Executive Committee And Board Of Directors Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry leaders from small, medium and large companies to help power AFCEA's bright future.

Baltimore, Maryland, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of a new vice chair to the association's Board of Directors, in addition to newly appointed members of the association's Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Tamara Greenspan continues her tenure as the board's chair for another term. Greenspan is senior vice president for Oracle's Government Defense & Intelligence organization, where she leads a team responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with U.S. and Canadian federal government customers to deliver solutions and insights that support mission objectives.

AFCEA's new vice chair is Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford, USA (Ret.). Crawford brings a wealth of expertise from a distinguished military career. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2020 after serving for 34 years, culminating as the U.S. Army's chief information officer and principal enterprise IT and cybersecurity policy adviser to the Secretary of the Army and the Army Chief of Staff. A long-time partner and supporter of AFCEA International, Crawford also serves as the chair of the AFCEA Budget and Finance Committee and on the AFCEA Governance and Nominating Committees.

“Bruce is an inspirational thought leader who lived out his passion for mentoring the next generation of American scientists, technologists and engineers throughout his military and industry careers,” said AFCEA President and CEO, Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.).“He was instrumental in driving the Army's goal of network modernization when he served on active duty and brings to AFCEA additional years of unparalleled leadership, tenacity and ingenuity that will continue to serve as a tremendous asset for AFCEA and our global network of volunteers.”

Crawford replaces Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee, USA (Ret.) as AFCEA's vice chair. Gen. Yee will continue to serve on the AFCEA Executive Committee and will serve on the Budget and Finance Committee.

“We are so appreciative of the year Garrett served as our vice chair,” Lawrence said.“His experience in both government and industry in the digital disciplines of information technology and cybersecurity proved valuable to broadening AFCEA's reach and better supporting our corporate members and government partners. We appreciate his willingness to continue to serve in a governance role with AFCEA.”

Additionally, Alvie Johnson, chief growth officer at Softek International, has been named the regional vice president (RVP) representative to the Executive Committee and Tim Martin, a chief in the Elevated Access Management Section at the IRS, has been named as the RVP representative to the Board of Directors. Both served as AFCEA's RVPs; Johnson as the RVP of the National Capitol Region and Martin as RVP of the Northwestern Region.

Mollie Pearson, founder and CEO/Principal with Pearson Consulting, LLC., is filling a vacancy in the Executive Committee Class of 2026.

Lt. Gen. Matthew“Jerry” Glavy, USMC (Ret.), president of Glavy Outcomes Group

Bill Guyan, senior vice president of business development and president of international at Leonardo DRS

Marin Halper, vice president, DoD and Services Center at MITRE

Jim Kelly, vice president of federal at Google Public Sector

Gen. Dennis Via, USA (Ret.), executive vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton. Via is returning to serve on AFCEA's Executive Committee.

Juliana“Julie” Vida, senior adviser with McChrystal Group

John West, vice president of business development strategy at Tyto Athene



Teresa Duvall, internship director and COVA CCI Outreach Officer at Old Dominion University

Cristina Caballe Fuguet, senior partner and vice president, Global Public Sector at IBM

Cathy Johnston, vice president, mission integration at Peraton

Bill Jones, senior vice president at DSA Inc.

Ruth Youngs Lew, vice president at Lew International

Cory Lindo, principal at Central Pacific Logistics, LLC

Lloyd McCoy Jr., senior director, public sector marketing at DLT Solutions

Adm. Frank Pandolfe, USN (Ret.), vice president, customer excellence Navy strategic account executive at Leidos

Chris Ransbottom, vice president of defense-energy at Ciena Government Solutions

Kevin Reed, regional vice president, public sector at Illumio

Lt. Gen. Ansgar Rieks, AFCEA Bonn Chapter

Jason Schulman, national vice president, federal sales at Lumen Technologies

Juan Toves, president of MotoUP, Inc.

AFCEA congratulates and profoundly thanks all leaders for their service. A complete list of AFCEA's Executive Committee and Board of Directors is available on AFCEA's website.



