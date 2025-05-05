Everquote Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



First Quarter Revenue Growth of 83% Year-Over-Year to $166.6 million

First Quarter Variable Marketing Dollars Increase of 52% Year-Over-Year to $46.9 million Delivers First Quarter Net Income of $8.0 million and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“2025 is off to a strong start, building on our momentum from last year, and we once again achieved record financial performance across our key financial metrics of revenue, Variable Marketing Dollars or VMD and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote.“Our scale and technology are enabling us to build a competitive moat and leverage a data advantage as we extend AI throughout our traffic and distribution systems. We are delivering strong performance to carriers and agents, and they are rewarding us with increased budgets, which supports continued traffic growth. We remain steadfast in our focus to become the leading growth partner for P&C insurance providers.”

“The first quarter marks our fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue and Adjusted EBITDA performance, and we ended the quarter with a strong cash position and no debt outstanding,” said Joseph Sanborn, CFO of EverQuote.“EverQuote remains resilient to macro conditions and is well positioned for continued success as a broad number of carriers are benefiting from healthy combined ratios and are focusing on driving policy growth. Given this favorable environment, we believe that the long-term thesis of insurance advertising spend shifting to digital channels remains firmly intact.”

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

(Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the first quarter of 2024).



Total revenue grew 83% to $166.6 million.

Automotive insurance vertical revenue of $152.7 million, an increase of 97%.

Home and renters insurance vertical revenue of $13.9 million, an increase of 10%.

VMD grew to $46.9 million, compared to $30.8 million, an increase of 52%.

GAAP net income of $8.0 million, compared to a GAAP net income of $1.9 million. GAAP net income in Q1 2025 included a non-cash charge of $7.9 million related to divesting the remaining P&C direct-to-consumer agency assets to settle an existing legal matter with the former owners of PolicyFuel, which was acquired in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million, compared to $7.6 million.

Operating cash flow of $23.3 million, compared to $10.4 million. Ended the quarter with $125.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of 22% from $102.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Outlook:



Revenue of $155.0 – $160.0 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Variable Marketing Dollars of $45.0 – $47.0 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA of $20.0 – $22.0 million, representing 62% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



With respect to the Company's expectations under“Second Quarter 2025 Outlook” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income (loss) in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, legal settlement expense, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss). In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

EverQuote will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, May 5, 2025. To access the conference call, dial Toll Free: +1 (800) 715-9871 for the US, or +1 (646) 307-1963 for international callers, and provide conference ID 4210704. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“might,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“seek,”“would” or“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. Additional information will also be set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which will be filed with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (1) our dependence on revenue from the property and casualty insurance industries, and specifically automotive insurance, and exposure to risks related to those industries; (2) our dependence on our relationships with insurance providers with no long-term minimum financial commitments; (3) our reliance on a small number of insurance providers for a significant portion of our revenue; (4) our dependence on third-party media sources for a significant portion of visitors to our websites and marketplace; (5) our ability to attract consumers searching for insurance to our websites and marketplace through Internet search engines, display advertising, social media, content-based online advertising and other online sources; (6) any limitations restricting our ability to market to users or collect and use data derived from user activities; (7) risks related to cybersecurity incidents or other network disruptions; (8) risks related to the use of artificial intelligence; (9) our ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and to successfully monetize them; (10) the impact of competition in our industry and innovation by our competitors; (11) our ability to hire and retain necessary qualified employees to expand our operations; (12) our ability to stay abreast of and comply with new or modified laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business, including with respect to the insurance industry, telemarketing restrictions and data privacy requirements; (13) our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and maintain and build our brand; (14) our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, variable marketing dollars, operating expenses, cash flows and ability to achieve, and maintain, future profitability; (15) our ability to properly collect, process, store, share, disclose and use consumer information and other data; (16) any impacts of economic developments, including inflation and potential tariffs; and (17) the future trading prices of our Class A common stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. Our vision is to be the leading growth partner for property and casualty, or P&C, insurance providers. Our results-driven marketplace, powered by our proprietary data and technology platform, is improving the way insurance providers attract and connect with consumers shopping for insurance.

For more information, visit and follow on LinkedIn .

