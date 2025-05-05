Everquote Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|EVERQUOTE, INC.
|STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands except per share)
|Revenue
|$
|166,632
|$
|91,065
|Cost and operating expenses(1):
|Cost of revenue
|5,380
|5,041
|Sales and marketing
|129,430
|70,784
|Research and development
|7,485
|6,844
|General and administrative
|8,440
|6,630
|Legal settlement
|7,900
|-
|Total cost and operating expenses
|158,635
|89,299
|Income from operations
|7,997
|1,766
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|708
|386
|Other income (expense), net
|(31
|)
|41
|Total other income, net
|677
|427
|Income before income taxes
|8,674
|2,193
|Income tax expense
|(684
|)
|(286
|)
|Net income
|$
|7,990
|$
|1,907
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.06
|Diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.05
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted:
|Basic
|35,879
|34,387
|Diluted
|37,667
|35,608
|(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Cost of revenue
|$
|9
|$
|36
|Sales and marketing
|1,565
|1,594
|Research and development
|1,370
|1,312
|General and administrative
|2,476
|1,576
|$
|5,420
|$
|4,518
|EVERQUOTE, INC.
|BALANCE SHEET DATA
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|124,968
|$
|102,116
|Working capital
|113,927
|99,131
|Total assets
|232,145
|210,530
|Total liabilities
|82,645
|75,162
|Total stockholders' equity
|149,500
|135,368
|EVERQUOTE, INC.
|STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|7,990
|$
|1,907
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,221
|1,263
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,420
|4,518
|Provision for bad debt
|-
|18
|Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gains) losses
|35
|(4
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(457
|)
|(17,123
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|496
|972
|Commissions receivable, current and non-current
|1,014
|1,323
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|267
|497
|Accounts payable
|(2,765
|)
|15,868
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|10,018
|1,870
|Deferred revenue
|335
|(2
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(268
|)
|(667
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|23,306
|10,440
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of property and equipment, including costs capitalized for development of internal-use software
|(1,133
|)
|(770
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,133
|)
|(770
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,962
|1,428
|Tax withholding payments related to net share settlement
|(1,293
|)
|(429
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|669
|999
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|10
|(5
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|22,852
|10,664
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|102,116
|37,956
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|124,968
|$
|48,620
EVERQUOTE, INC.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS
Revenue by vertical:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|%
|(in thousands)
|Automotive
|$
|152,715
|$
|77,538
|97.0
|%
|Home and renters
|13,904
|12,689
|9.6
|%
|Other
|13
|838
|-98.4
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|166,632
|$
|91,065
|83.0
|%
Other financial and non-financial metrics:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|%
|(in thousands)
|Income from operations
|$
|7,997
|$
|1,766
|352.8
|%
|Net income
|$
|7,990
|$
|1,907
|319.0
|%
|Variable marketing dollars
|$
|46,860
|$
|30,818
|52.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|22,507
|$
|7,588
|196.6
|%
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please see“EverQuote, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP” below for more information.
To supplement the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding EverQuote's financial results, the Company has presented Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization expense; legal settlement expense; interest income; and income taxes. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The Company monitors and presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing EverQuote's business. In particular, the Company believes that excluding the impact of these items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of EverQuote's core operating performance.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate EverQuote's operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in EverQuote's business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that the Company excludes in the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company believes that this financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating EverQuote's operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects.
The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which could reduce the usefulness of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
|EVERQUOTE, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|7,990
|$
|1,907
|Stock-based compensation
|5,420
|4,518
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,221
|1,263
|Legal settlement
|7,900
|-
|Interest income
|(708
|)
|(386
|)
|Income tax expense
|684
|286
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|22,507
|$
|7,588
